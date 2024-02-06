'That was for Keagan' - Harry Cobden pays tribute to friend and fellow rider Kirkby after emotional winner

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Harry Cobden paid a moving tribute to his late colleague and fellow rider Keagan Kirkby after he urged Fire Flyer to victory for Paul Nicholls in the second division of the 2m3½f novice hurdle.

Before racing, there was a beautifully observed minute's silence by the jockeys and weighing room staff at the Somerset track in memory of Kirkby, who died from injuries sustained in a fall at point-to-point at Charing on Sunday. The rider was a key cog in the wheel at the Nicholls yard.

Jockeys and weighing room staff observe a minutes silence for the life of Keagan Kirkby Credit: Edward Whitaker

The touching scenes continued in the winner's enclosure after the win of Fire Flyer, as Cobden embraced Ditcheat assistant Charlie Davies after dismounting from the six-year-old.

The win was the first for the stable since the news broke about the loss of Kirkby on Sunday afternoon and, while he was a hardworking and affable member of the team, Cobden revealed he also had a special bond with Fire Flyer.

The jockey told Racing TV: "I'd just like to say a special word to Keagan as he rode that horse every day. That was for him and he deserved that."

Paul Nicholls, who was not at the track, posted on X: "That winner is dedicated to Keagan, who rode Fire Flyer nearly every day. Thank you."

Although Fire Flyer's market rival Secret Squirrel loomed large in the straight, Cobden had enough in reserve on the 5-6 favourite to register a second win over jumps just five days after his first at Wincanton.

To donate to Keagan Kirkby's funeral and memorial fund, click here

For help and support you can call Racing Welfare's racing support line on 0800 6300443, or the Injured Jockeys Fund/Sporting Chance helpline on 07780 00877