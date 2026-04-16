Thanksgiving service to be held in memory of Sir Johnny Weatherby

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A thanksgiving service to pay tribute to the life of Sir Johnny Weatherby, the owner, breeder and former chair of family firm Weatherbys, will take place in London in June.

Weatherby, who died in December at the age of 66 , began a career in racing as an amateur jockey but went on to hold several leading positions in the sport, including as a director of the Jockey Club between 1990 and 1992 and positions as chairman with Weatherbys and the International Stud Book Committee.

He was also heavily involved at Ascot for more than two decades, having served as a trustee and chairman before becoming her majesty's representative at the track from 2011 to 2020.

Johnny Weatherby: died in December last year Credit: Weatherbys

A celebration of Weatherby's life will take place at The Great Hall, Lincoln's Inn in Holborn, London, on June 9 from 6.30pm, with the address scheduled to commence at 7.15pm.

Weatherbys has requested that those wishing to be present confirm their attendance by emailing RSVP@weatherbys.co.uk.

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