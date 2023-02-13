Thanksgiving service for owner and sponsor Peter Russell
Peter Russell: father of trainer Lucinda Russell died last month at 95
A service of thanksgiving for Peter Russell, the father of Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell who died last month at the age of 95, will be held on Monday, February 20 at 11.30am at the parish church in Elie, near Leven in Fife (KY9 1DG), with a wake afterwards at Elie Golf House Club. No flowers but donations to the RNLI.
Russell, a pioneering whisky broker, part-owned Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Ahoy Senor and was also a notable race sponsor through his spirit brands Isle of Skye Whisky and Edinburgh Gin.
Racing Post staff
Published on 13 February 2023Last updated 12:28, 13 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement