Teething problems must be shed quickly - the launch of Premier racing at Cheltenham analysed
Cluttered racing gave way to cluttered thinking on the first Premier raceday in Britain as the foreseeable teething problems of the new initiative surfaced at Cheltenham alongside indicators of what might be to come once its loose threads are gathered into a coherent shape.
The objective behind 170 Premier fixtures creating is to showcase the best of British racing in an accessible way by moving less important fixtures away from busy afternoons, while incentivising owners to keep horses in Britain, rather than have them trained or sold abroad, through increased prize-money.
However, among the concerning aspects of British racing highlighted at Cheltenham on Monday was the paucity of available horses. Only 47 runners contested the seven races, while Irish-trained horses galloped off with two of the three races in which there were runners from Ireland.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 1 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 19:06, 1 January 2024
- Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator
- Plumpton 'doing as much as we can to push the Premier message' for revamped Sussex National Sunday
- 'We're leaning towards the Grand Steeple' - Noel George maps out next steps for star novice Il Est Francais
- Nicky Henderson backs 'cool as you can get' James Bowen to thrive in Nico de Boinville's absence
- No jump racing on Wednesday as Huntingdon is forced to cancel due to a waterlogged track
- Punter scoops €125,000 after backing five winners in sensational New Year's Day accumulator
- Plumpton 'doing as much as we can to push the Premier message' for revamped Sussex National Sunday
- 'We're leaning towards the Grand Steeple' - Noel George maps out next steps for star novice Il Est Francais
- Nicky Henderson backs 'cool as you can get' James Bowen to thrive in Nico de Boinville's absence
- No jump racing on Wednesday as Huntingdon is forced to cancel due to a waterlogged track