Teenage jockey riding high again after knocking front teeth out in schooling accident

Teenage jump jockey Charlie Maggs had a day to remember when switching codes at Chester on Saturday, but there was a reason why he was not sporting the broadest of smiles.

Maggs rode a double at his local course for boss Donald McCain, including steering Paws For Thought to a sixth victory at the track, to take his record to four winners from his last five rides.

It has been quite a return to form for the 19-year-old after he suffered a nasty injury on the gallops last month when he knocked his front teeth out in a schooling accident.

Reflecting on his third win on Paws For Thought in the 5½f handicap and the 1m6½f handicap victory on stablemate Dino Bellagio, Maggs said: "It was a brilliant day. It's always great to ride a double and Chester has been a good track for me as four of my five Flat winners have been there. I had another couple of wins last week, so things are going well."

The recent run of success has been a boost to the jockey after a routine morning at home turned to disaster.

Charlie Maggs: jockey came off worse for wear with a horse's head

"I was schooling a young horse who wasn't too sure what he was doing and he threw his head up at me as he was jumping, hit me straight in the face and knocked my two front teeth straight out," Maggs said.

"I was supposed to be going to Newmarket that day to ride a horse who ended up winning as well, but I had to get it all stitched up and sorted out. At the races, you'd wear a gum shield but you wouldn't really wear one riding out."

In true jockey spirit, Maggs was soon back in the saddle and he still has not managed to find a time in between his riding duties to get his teeth fixed.

"It was hard work while I had my stitches in but I can eat again properly now," he said. "I was living off soup for a week, sucking it through a straw. I was back racing two days later, though. I didn't hang around, I got them out and carried on again.

"I've got to have implants put in but it's a case of fitting it around racing. It's not too bad, at least I'll have nice shiny teeth. They say it's around £3,000 per tooth but luckily I've got health insurance."

Charlie Maggs (right) with his brother Will at Donald McCain's Bankhouse Stables Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Maggs and his identical twin brother Will, who is also based with McCain, took northern racing by storm last season and the healthy competition is driving them forward as the new core season comes into focus.

"We're getting busy now and I want to try and do as well as I did last season and maybe better, but it might be difficult because it was quite a good season [21 winners]," added Maggs, who claims 5lb.

"Will has ridden a couple more winners over jumps this term – and he says the Flat winners don't count – and it's all a big race now between me and him to see who can ride the most."

Maggs, who has a good chance of keeping the winning streak going with the ride on hat-trick seeker Hobie (2.28 ) at Warwick on Tuesday, admits his forays on the Flat might become a thing of the past, but he has enjoyed them while he can.

"If my weight is on the right side I'll do it, but it's hard for me and I've missed out on a couple of Flat rides for Donald because of that," he said.

"We'll see what the weight is like next year but that might be it on the Flat for a while. I've been trying to get stronger for the winter and jumping again, and when you start building muscle it's hard to wear off."

