Taunton optimistic ahead of inspection for Monday's card

Taunton is optimistic of surviving a morning inspection before racing on Monday even though temperatures are set to fall below freezing overnight.

It is forecast to be as cold as -2C at the Somerset venue in the early hours of Monday morning but a sunny forecast and daytime highs of 4C means officials are hopeful the fixture will go ahead.

The track's clerk Jason Loosemore said on Sunday evening: "We're optimistic as we're forecast to go down to -1C or -2C and if we're in the realms of that we'd be fine.

"We've covered the vulnerable areas, by that I mean the parts of the track which won't get the morning sun, but we've had no frost so far and the soil temperatures are good.

"I'd be surprised if we had any problems as it's set to hover on 0C for a few hours and only dip in the small hours on Monday. It'll be cloudy too which will help us. You can never be confident with these things but we should be alright."

Taunton is poised to be the only track in Britain and Ireland staging jumps action after Monday's fixture at Ayr fell victim to the cold weather.

An inspection failed at midday on Sunday with the track frozen and sub-zero temperatures likely to remain overnight.

Graeme Anderson, the track's clerk of the course, said: "We weren't forecast it but we got to -1C on Friday and as low as -3.5C last night. When we walked the track there was plenty that was frozen and it's -2C, so there's not a lot we can do. We're due to get to -3C overnight and that could get to -4C or -5C."

Huntingdon: officials optimistic for Friday's meeting after flooding from the Alconbury Brook (foreground)

Huntingdon will inspect at 9am on Monday ahead of Friday's fixture to assess the track and fences after flooding. The course was submerged when the nearby Alconbury Brook burst its banks. Two-thirds of the course was flooded but the weather is set to stay dry next week in Cambridgeshire.

"River levels are dropping down to the pre-flood levels now," said clerk of the course Roderick Duncan. "Given the current forecast I'm reasonably optimistic we should be able to race on Friday.

"It's going to be dry for most of the week. We'll have a bit of frost at the start of the week but from Thursday onwards temperatures should rise. If the forecast is correct, we can be optimistic."

Frost protection is in place at Market Rasen and Exeter , ahead of Tuesday's fixtures while waterlogging is clearing up at Leicester , where the going is now heavy, soft in places.

