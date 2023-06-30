Syndicate's civil case brought against trainer Dan Skelton over sale of horse settled out of court

A civil case brought against trainer Dan Skelton and others by a syndicate of racehorse owners has been settled out of court.

The syndicate, headed by retired insurance underwriting director Tony Holt, alleged Skelton had secretly profited from the sale of a horse, George Gently, to the owners in October 2016.

While the civil claim has been resolved, a separate BHA case into the same allegation remains open, having been halted until the high court proceedings reached a conclusion.