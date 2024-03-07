Syndicate boss pleads guilty to committing 'massive fraud' against members

The organiser of Layezy Racing, an ownership club which was exposed as a Ponzi scheme in the national press in 2019, has pleaded guilty to five charges of defrauding his members.

Michael Stanley, a retired police officer from Walderslade in Kent, was arrested in August 2019 and accused of diverting £10 million of the £44 million paid in fees to Layezy Racing, a club which promised its 6,000 members risk-free racehorse ownership.

Stanley had advertised that a "small amount" of the club's funds would be used for gambling, but the prosecution alleged that he concealed his winnings and described his deceit towards his clients as "a massive fraud."

When Stanley was exposed in April 2019, his bankruptcy led to the BHA suspending his agreement as an owner and left in limbo 23 horses spread between the yards of John Best, Kayley Woollacott, Amy Murphy, Ivan Furtado and Rebecca Menzies.

Stanley, 67, pleaded guilty at Sevenoaks Magistrates Court to three counts of fraud in contravention of the 2006 Companies Act, as well as dishonestly making false representations to the Layezy membership, and a fifth count of knowingly running a fraudulent business in contravention of the 2006 Fraud Act.

Sentencing will take place at Maidstone Crown Court at a date to be determined and Stanley was released on bail.

