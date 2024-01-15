Suspended trainer Milton Harris's licence hearing opens at BHA headquarters

A licensing committee hearing into the suitability of Milton Harris to hold a trainer’s licence opened on Monday with evidence set to be heard at the BHA’s London headquarters throughout the week.

Harris’s licence was suspended by the BHA on November 11 “as a result of a breach of the conditions on his licence and related matters”.

Last month Harris’s assistant trainer Tony Charlton was handed a temporary licence to train “with agreed conditions attached”. Charlton has sent out two winners from 45 runners since taking charge of the operation.

Harris started training in 2000 and successfully built up his string before his licence was removed in 2011 as a result of his being made bankrupt. After spending seven years without a licence, Harris returned to training in 2018 and has enjoyed considerable success, including landing a first Grade 1 victory with Knight Salute in the 2022 Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree.

At the start of the hearing, an application by the Racing Post to report contemporaneously on the case was refused by the licensing committee, which normally sits in private.

Chair Sarah Crowther KC said that as the allegations in the case were "sensitive and serious", the presence of the media could potentially compromise the fairness of the hearing.

Crowther added: “We feel that the best way for the public to have a full and fair understanding of the decision reached and the reason for it would be in our reasons in due course”. Crowther said the panel would seek to publish its conclusions and reasons “as soon as we can”.

