'Supreme horse' Willmount set to follow Constitution Hill path on huge weekend for owner Olly Harris

Constitution Hill took his first step towards stardom on Saturday's Sandown card two years ago and big-spending owner Olly Harris is dreaming of following the same path to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March with Willmount , who could kickstart a glittering day for the Nicky Henderson stable.

Grade 1-winning owner Harris, who describes Willmount as potentially the best horse he has had, could be set for a big afternoon. Lively outsider Haddex Des Obeaux will take a crack at Henderson's Jonbon in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, while Willmount could get in on the act for the Seven Barrows stable, which also has Constitution Hill and Shishkin set for a possible clash in the rescheduled Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Willmount will contest the 2m novice hurdle (11.35) that was the launchpad for Constitution Hill two years ago. The Henderson superstar went on to win that season's Supreme by a staggering 22 lengths and Harris, who paid £340,000 to buy Willmount, is hoping for his own Cheltenham date in the spring.