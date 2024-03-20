Students from Maryland and Chennai among Racing Media Academy class of 2024

The third class of the Racing Media Academy has been revealed after more than 100 applications were made to join this year’s cohort.

A group of 13 students will spend an educational week at the British Racing School next month, hearing keynote talks from leading racing media professionals, before starting placements across the industry.

Among this year's class are Mageswar Periasamy Vishakan, who is from Chennai and will work with Johnno Spence's sports PR agency, Lexi Danielson from Maryland who will join the team at JockeyCam and amateur rider Laura Ward, who has a placement with ITV.

The Racing Media Academy, which is jointly funded by the Racing Post’s owners Spotlight Sports Group and its media partners, has this year collaborated with The Stephen Lawrence Foundation to provide a bursary for London accommodation for students who require it.

Mary-Jo Jackson has been selected for the placement with the Racing Post. She said: “A life-long love of horses meant I became a racing fan at a young age – my earliest memories are cheering on Comply Or Die in the 2008 Grand National and watching Sea The Stars complete his perfect season in the Arc.

“I cannot wait to gain insight into the intricacies and nuances of racing media production from its dedicated professionals. I hope to let my creativity and passion shine through while exploring what a career in racing media would look like.”

The Racing Media Academy was launched by Sky Sports Racing broadcaster and entrepreneur Josh Apiafi in 2021 with the ambition to increase diversity across the racing media and create opportunities to work in the industry for young people from a variety of backgrounds.

Apiafi said: “It is my favourite announcement of the year, introducing the industry to the 13 cadets for the latest instalment of the Racing Media Academy. The only stipulation to apply for a place in the academy is a willingness to learn and it’s amazing who walks through the door when the barriers are removed.

“From the previous two editions of the academy, we’ve seen 18 of the 23 cadets offered full-time employment. By putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of what we do, the results speak for themselves.”

The Racing Media Academy class of 2024

Jack Nash (placement at Ascot)

Alexa Kozaczek-Wright (Arena Racing Company)

Nigel Mardemootoo (Equine Productions)

Laura Ward (ITV)

Grace Carter (Great British Racing)

Lexi Danielson (JockeyCam)

Mageswar Periasamy Vishakan (Johnno Spence Communications)

Killian Hunt (Nick Luck Daily)

Lauren Greer (Racing TV)

Sidra Woodward (RaceTech)

Daniel Horner (Sky Sports Racing)

Mary-Jo Jackson (Racing Post)

Liam Mullen (The Jockey Club)

