Stud life beckons for Eldar Eldarov following remarkable recovery from neck injury

Dual St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov is on the road to making a remarkable recovery from the neck injuries he sustained in a stalls accident in Dubai in March, so much so that connections are hoping to find him a place at stud in the near future.

The former Roger Varian-trained star reared and hit his head on the roof of his stall prior to the start of the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on World Cup night, sustaining injuries to his neck that brought his racing career to a premature end.

Eldar Eldarov was swiftly moved to the Dubai Equine Hospital to recover from his injuries, with the initial assessment grim. However, his owner Sheikh Khalid spared no expense by flying in top equine neck specialists from the US to treat the five-year-old and, two months later, they appear to have done the job.

Chris Wall, racing manager to owners KHK Racing, said: “Eldar Eldarov continues to make very good progress as he recovers from the surgery he underwent following the accident. He has received excellent care from the staff at the veterinary hospital in Dubai and is now being exercised in hand every day.”

He added: “Thanks must be given to the surgical team, the staff at the hospital and His Highness Sheikh Khalid for insisting everything must be done to ensure the horse has a future. Thought can now be given to finding Eldar a place at stud as befits a horse with his form and pedigree.”

On his outing prior to his injury, Eldar Eldarov was at the height of his powers, when defeating the 2022 Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh, and Aidan O'Brien's star stayer is now ante-post favourite to win a second Gold Cup at the royal meeting next month.

