Still plenty of questions to answer for Entain following chief executive's departure
Once people are briefing that you are known as 'Private Jette' then you know your time is probably up.
Pressure had been growing on the now former Entain chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen for months but an article in the Financial Times at the end of last week looks like it was the final straw.
The reference to Nygaard-Andersen's use of private jets was just one colourful facet of what was more an assassination than a hatchet job, as sources criticised the way the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral had been run.
Published on 13 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 17:45, 13 December 2023
