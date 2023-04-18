Stable staff question if 'lenient' fines in Brisland 'toxic workplace' case send wrong message
Stable staff have questioned whether fines given to Robyn Brisland and William Degnan were sufficient sanctions after the trainer and senior staff member were found to have engaged in behaviour that intimidated, belittled and contributed to serious injuries to junior members of staff.
George McGrath, chief executive of the National Association of Racing Staff (Nars), said he had been contacted by several members of the organisation “who have questioned what they feel is a lenient punishment” after Brisland was fined £8,000 and Degnan £3,000 by the disciplinary panel.
The fines were imposed after a late plea agreement was struck between the BHA and the two men on Monday, with four days having initially been set aside for the hearing. The BHA said on Tuesday that it was “satisfied” with the outcome and so were the complainants, who had been engaged with the process throughout Monday.
