Sporting superpowers combine as darts stars Luke Littler and Stephen Bunting become owners at Michael Owen's stables

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Darts star and PDC world champion Luke Littler has become the part-owner of an aptly named juvenile with a potentially bright future.

The 19-year-old and current world number one shares ownership of the colt Bunting Mental with fellow darts player Stephen Bunting.

Hugo Palmer will train Bunting Mental at Manor House Stables, a facility owned by former England footballer Michael Owen, who is also involved in the ownership of the two-year-old and has enjoyed notable success in the past with the likes of Group 1 winner Brown Panther.

"It’s exciting," Palmer said. "I haven’t met the guys yet but they seem to be very enthusiastic in the WhatsApp group that’s been set up. Michael is one of the original crossovers and it’s great. It’s fun having a crossover in the sport."

Littler was spotted enjoying himself at this year’s Cheltenham Festival and, while he does not own a jumps horse, Bunting Mental could provide him with more racedays.

The £54,000 purchase has been pleasing his trainer at home but will not make his debut until the summer.

Palmer added: "He looks like a horse who should be winning races for them so hopefully they’ll be able to have a lot of fun with him."

"He’s done everything we’ve asked of him quite nicely. We’re about six to eight weeks away from a run. He's one for the summer but I like what I’ve seen so far."

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