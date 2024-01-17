Southwell's Wednesday card goes ahead but no jump racing on Thursday after Fairyhouse and Ludlow fail inspections

There will be jump racing in Britain on Wednesday after Southwell passed its morning inspection.

The cancellation of Newbury's card meant the Nottinghamshire track was the only chance of racing away from all-weather cards at Kempton and Newcastle, and the course was deemed fit to race before its inspection at 8am with temperatures failing to drop below 0C overnight and fleece covering the track.

The going is soft, good to soft in places for the seven-race card, which includes the return of Hillsin for his new trainer Alan Jones. The hurdler was suspended from running for 40 days after finishing third in a Worcester handicap when with Chris Honour in July.

"We're really, really pleased," clerk of the course David Attwood said. "We had some sub-zero temperatures for the last two nights and it really helped that we got the fleece down early on Friday afternoon before the frost came. We went into last night free of frost and the coldest temperature was about an hour ago at -1C.

"We're in great shape and we're delighted with the fields and the trainers who have supported us. It should ride a bit dead and tacky but we won't worry about that if it means we're going ahead."

Racing is off at Fairyhouse on Thursday after the course failed its inspection with the track found to be frozen and unfit for racing. Their fixture has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 24th.

There will be no jump racing on Thursday after Ludlow failed an 8.30am inspection. Temperatures touched -3 on Wednesday and the track is frozen with no prospects of improvement.

The opening day of Lingfield's three-day Winter Million fixture on Friday has been cancelled due to a frozen track, with forecast temperatures not set to rise sufficiently to stage racing. The card's feature Grade 2 Lightning Novices' Chase, in which Djelo, JPR One and My Mate Mozzie were entered, has been moved to Sunday.

"We're gutted to lose Friday's card," clerk of the course Stephanie Wethered said. "We saw lower temperatures than expected on Monday night where we reached -7C and then last night we saw -1C on top of a cold day yesterday, which meant frost remained in areas under the fleece.

"The forecast shows improvement for Saturday and Sunday and we'll be leaving the fleece down until Saturday when we see those temperatures rise above freezing for longer, which will give us every opportunity.

"I'm just going to continue to monitor conditions at the moment with regards to Sunday and I'll update as soon as we think we need to. The BHA have permitted us to move the Lightning to Sunday, but unfortunately we weren't able to move any other races."

Lingfield: Friday's Winter Million card cancelled but Sunday could go ahead Credit: Bryn Lennon (Getty Images)

Market Rasen will have to pass an inspection at 12pm on Thursday before its fixture on Friday. The going is described as good to soft, good in places, and the track is covered with fleece and the course is raceable. However, overnight temperatures are set to drop on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The fleece has worked its magic so far but we're forecast to get down to -5 tonight," clerk of the course Alice Cosgrove said. "We'll have a good idea of where we can go from tomorrow at noon and we can make a decision then on how we move forward.

"My understanding is the fleece is effective down to -3 but we've got down to -3.5 and we're still free of frost. We got down to -2.5 this morning. It's gone above and beyond where I'd benchmark it, but if we get the forecast we're due to get it's a concern. We just have to play it by ear."

Officials at Taunton are set to inspect at 12pm on Friday before the course's meeting the following day. The track is currently unraceable and clerk of the course Jason Loosemore admits his team are going to face an uphill battle.

He said: "We're getting some positive figures and some sunny intervals throughout the day with possible temperatures of 4C to 5C, but it does return to another frost tonight at -3 or -4, which is where we were on Monday night and that rendered us unraceable.

"We're not going to be raceable tomorrow morning if that forecast is right. We'll see some improvement on Thursday but it will be slow and it may not mean we will be raceable by close of play.

"From 10am on Friday we have some good figures and we might avoid frost overnight, so that's why we've left the inspection as late as we have and Saturday morning could be 7-8C with some sun. It will need to look very positive and right now I'm not feeling overly optimistic – I was 50-50 yesterday but I'm not that now."

