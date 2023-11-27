'Some serious money has arrived' - Gerri Colombe slashed into 11-4 for King George after Gordon Elliott floats Kempton idea

A significant gamble for Gerri Colombe in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase developed on Monday with the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old no bigger than 3-1 having been available at 10-1 in the morning.

Gerri Colombe made a successful reappearance in dramatic fashion when getting up late to deny Envoi Allen by a neck in Down Royal’s Champion Chase to record his fourth Grade 1 victory.

Elliott landed the same race in 2015 with Don Cossack, who was sent off the 15-8 favourite on his next start in the King George, but he fell at the second-last before Cue Card got the better of Vautour in a thrilling finish.

Don Cossack went on to make amends in the Gold Cup later that season and punters seem convinced that Gerri Colombe, a general 4-1 second favourite behind Galopin Des Champs for that Cheltenham Festival showpiece event, will take his chance on Boxing Day.

Elliott raised the prospect of Gerri Colombe travelling to Kempton on Sunday after watching his novice chaser Imagine win at Punchestown. Imagine could travel for the Kauto Star Novices' Chase next, with Elliott saying: "The Grade 1 race at Limerick over Christmas is an option or we might bring him to Kempton for the Grade 1 novice along with Gerri Colombe for the King George, but I could change my mind ten times before then!"

The betting for the King George was muddied somewhat at the weekend after last year’s winner Bravemansgame suffered his second defeat of the season when chasing home Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Royale Pagaille: defeated last year's King George winner Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase Credit: Grossick Racing

Bravemansgame, who was runner-up to Gentlemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on his seasonal debut, has been eased at the head of the betting to a general 11-4 chance.

Shishkin also blotted his copybook when refusing to race on his intended comeback in the 1965 Chase at Ascot and may have to shoulder top weight in Newcastle’s BetMGM Rehearsal Handicap Chase on Saturday. Shishkin is 6-1 for the King George ahead of what his trainer Nicky Henderson acknowledges would be a less-than-ideal prep run at the weekend.

Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs is a big as 16-1 for the King George after finishing third behind Fastorslow on his comeback in the John Durkan Memorial Chase. The Gold Cup winner had been 9-1 with bet365 on Monday morning but his participation at Kempton is far from guaranteed with the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup potential Leopardstown options ahead of his Cheltenham Festival defence.

On the fluctuation in the betting, Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: “The King George market has really been shaken up by last weekend’s results and we can report some serious money has arrived in the last 24 hours for Gerri Colombe to win the Boxing Day showpiece, with his odds tumbling from 10-1 to just 11-4.

“Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old is now only marginally behind favourite Bravemansgame, who has drifted out to 5-2 from 6-4 following his defeat at Haydock on Saturday.”

Gerri Colombe has won nine of his ten starts with his only defeat coming when beaten a short head by The Real Whacker in last season’s Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

The Real Whacker (red cap): also well supported for the King George on Monday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The winner of that Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 was slashed to 12-1 (from 25) with Paddy Power to bounce back from his disappointing reappearance in another of the King George market moves on Monday.

The Real Whacker was found to be struck into and lame on his right fore after being pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup but should benefit from a step up to his favoured trip should he line up at Kempton.

"With Bravemansgame and Shishkin fluffing their lines over the weekend, the King George market opened up quite a lot, and that may have increased the chances of Gerri Colombe making the trip to Kempton,” said Coral's David Stevens. "Punters certainly think Gordon Elliott's charge would be a major player on Boxing Day.”

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (December 26, Kempton)

Ladbrokes: 5-2 Bravemansgame, 3 Gerri Colombe, 5 Allaho, 6 Shishkin, 10 L’Homme Presse, Galopin Des Champs, Royale Pagaille, 14 Pic D’Orhy, 16 The Real Whacker, 25 bar

Read these next:

Shishkin entered at Newcastle on Saturday while Constitution Hill set to face maximum of five rivals in Fighting Fifth

The King George could be Willie Mullins' for the taking - three things we learned this week

'I was waiting for the big beasts to come from behind and take me' - Royale Pagaille prevails over Bravemansgame

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.