Smart filly Haskoy out of Royal Ascot after Ralph Beckett reveals injury-forced retirement

Haskoy will not take part in next week's Ascot Gold Cup after trainer Ralph Beckett revealed the talented filly had strained a tendon and been retired to the paddocks.

The four-year-old daughter of Golden Horn won three of her four starts and finished two lengths behind Eldar Eldarov in last season's St Leger before being demoted to fourth.

Owned by Juddmonte, Haskoy won the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance last month and had been no bigger than 8-1 for next week's Ascot Gold Cup.

"Her near-fore tendon didn't look good on Saturday night," Beckett said on Monday. "We scanned it this morning and there was a strain that will require her to have 12 months off.

Ralph Beckett: 'It's a great shame as she would have had a good chance wherever she showed up'

"She's understandably been retired, which is a great shame as I thought it was a big effort in the Aston Park and she'd would have had a good chance wherever she ended up next.

"I always remember being astonished by her debut win at Wolverhampton and very few jockeys could have got her up to win the Galtres Stakes on her next start [when ridden by Ryan Moore].

"Without dwelling on the decision to demote her, she then produced an enormous effort in the St Leger."

Haskoy's Gold Cup run had been in the balance as Juddmonte's racing manager Barry Mahon told the Racing Post last weekend that a decision was to be made this week after discussions with Beckett.

The Hardwicke had also been mentioned by Mahon, although a supplementary fee would have been required, while the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock was another option.

Gold Cup (Royal Ascot, Thursday, June 22)

Coral: 11-4 Coltrane, 3 Eldar Eldarov, 6 Emily Dickinson, 9 Echoes In Rain, 10 Broome, Courage Mon Ami, Subjectivist, Yibir, 12 Point Lonsdale, 20 Changingoftheguard, El Habeeb, Trueshan, 25 bar

Read this next:

What's on this week: sister to Facile Vega makes Sligo debut and Royal Ascot fields take shape

Royal Ascot 2023: running order, TV schedule and day-by-day guide to the big races



Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club



Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.