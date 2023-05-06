Small group of protesters cause delay at Doncaster after gaining access to the track

Racing at Doncaster was briefly delayed on Saturday after animal rights protesters invaded the track during its evening Flat meeting.

The protesters, who were tied together, delayed the running of the 2m½f handicap by ten minutes while staff attempted to remove them after they sat in the middle of the course before the second-last race on the card.

They were eventually removed at the official post time of 7.55, while the runners were held in the paddock during the short delay.

Racing resumed soon after the disruption and the contest went the way of Carzola, who notched a hat-trick of wins for Ralph Beckett.

"We only heard about the protesters right before we were meant to be coming out," winning jockey Hector Crouch told Sky Sports Racing. "It's quite annoying, it's made me late in getting home."

The incident was the latest in a series of animal rights protests that included disruptions at Aintree's Grand National meeting, where 118 people were arrested after the race was delayed by 15 minutes, and a failed attempt ahead of the Scottish National at Ayr in April.

Protests are expected to continue into the summer after organisers Animal Rising announced plans to disrupt this year's Betfred Derby, which will be held on June 3.

The Jockey Club have stated they are prepared for disruptions to the Epsom Classic and that "any attempt to disrupt our events will be dealt with swiftly and decisively".

Read these next:

(£)

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.