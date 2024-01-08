Sky Bet to remove best odds guaranteed concession for some customers

Sky Bet's best odds guaranteed promotion will in future only be available to customers who have staked £30 in the previous week after the bookmaker became the industry's latest leading firm to limit or scrap the popular promotion.

Account holders were informed last week that from January 15 access to best odds guaranteed terms will be restricted to active members of the Sky Bet Club loyalty scheme, which requires £30 to be staked during the preceding week's qualifying period.

In a further change, Sky Bet – which had already axed best odds guaranteed in those races for which additional each-way places are offered – will no longer pay a ten per cent bonus to winning forecasts and a 15 per cent bonus to successful tricasts.

At a time when bookmakers are claiming rising media rights costs have made racing less profitable, Sky Bet's Flutter sister brand Betfair Sportsbook scrapped their best odds guaranteed concession in October, while William Hill last month removed the concession for some account holders, stating they were seeking to deliver "a more personalised service".

William Hill amended their best odds guaranteed promotion last month Credit: John Grossick

Michael Shinners, Sky Bet head of sports PR, said: "Best Odds Guaranteed is an offer that many bookmakers have modified or even pulled altogether over the past 18 months.

"At Sky Bet we have taken the decision to move the offer into Sky Bet Club – the industry’s leading loyalty scheme – so we can continue to run best odds guaranteed for the vast majority of our horseracing customers."

Asked if the optics of the decision could be that punters will now spend more than they otherwise would in order to access the promotion, Shinners said: "Sky Bet Club has always required a minimum stake to qualify – and this remains at £30 a week.

"Sky Bet remains a key supporter of racing. We continue to offer more extra places than any other operator and are looking forward to delivering the fourth edition of the successful Sky Bet Sunday Series in 2024."

Read these next:

William Hill to remove best odds guaranteed promotion on horseracing for some customers next month

Paddy Power limit Best Odds Guaranteed offer in response to 'increasing costs'

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2024. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.