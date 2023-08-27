Six wins in a row - red-hot William Buick makes rare Ripon visit looking to continue perfect streak

It has already been a fairly sensational bank holiday weekend for William Buick , but there is every chance it could get even better.

The champion jockey rode a double on the final day of the Ebor festival at York on Saturday, with the two victories worth over £100,000 in winnings, and he kept up his great form with a four-timer on Sunday at Yarmouth.

Yet Buick is in action again on Monday, looking to extend his winning run on only his third visit to Ripon in five years. He got within half a length of a double in August 2020 when second on St Gallen, following success at short odds on Finely Tuned, while he returned this season to partner Asadna to a dazzling debut in May. His other mount on the card finished fifth.

Buick will be taking on his last course winner this afternoon when he partners Shagraan in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes (3.35 ) for Clive Cox. He kicks off the card with two short-priced fancies in Jersey Rocs (2.25 ) and Sindri (3.00 ).

Bet365 made Buick 1-5 to defend the jockeys' championship after he extended his advantage over Tom Marquand to 20, and that rival will take him on in Yorkshire. He rode a double at Ripon's last fixture a week ago and has five rides on the card, including Asadna and the hat-trick-seeking Kathab (4.10 ).

William Buick's Ripon rides assessed

Jersey Rocs

2.25 Ripon, 6f maiden stakes

Charlie Hills has opted to return to the track after the Twilight Son colt finished a promising second here at the start of the month. He started slow and had to overcome a difficult outside draw but ran creditably despite proving no match for smart winner Seven Questions, who runs at Listed level later in the card. The third Spanish Rock won next time out on Saturday so the form looks good while better ground could be another advantage for Jersey Rocs. He looks the one to beat.

Spotlight comment: Second over C&D on debut and the winner has franked the form; firmly in calculations

Jersey Rocs 14:25 Ripon View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Sindri

3.00 Ripon, 1m2f maiden stakes

Buick has ridden six winners for Michael Bell in the last five years and takes his first ride on this unexposed filly. She was sent off favourite when fourth on debut and shaped with promise when switched to turf at the start of the month at Yarmouth. This contest looks a match on paper between her and the William Haggas-trained runner Exposed and while that rival has achieved more she has the fitness edge.

Spotlight comment: Fair efforts on both starts and has been found a weak race; leading candidate

Sindri 15:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Michael Bell

Shagraan

3.35 Ripon, 6f Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes

Explosive York winner Dragon Leader continued Clive Cox's excellent season with his two-year-olds and this Sioux Nation colt has shown plenty of ability on his four starts. He went close at Listed level in the Rose Bowl at Newbury last month – and was unlucky in running that day – before he struggled when dropped to five furlongs and tried on softer ground in the Molecomb Stakes on his latest appearance. Conditions here will suit better but this looks a hotter Listed contest than the Rose Bowl so he will need to improve.

Spotlight comment: Listed runner-up at Newbury then soft ground was an excuse at Goodwood; major player

Shagraan 15:35 Ripon View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Clive Cox

