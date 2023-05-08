Six-part documentary series following a season with Joe Tizzard to be released on Wednesday

Life behind the scenes of one of Britain's biggest jumps stables will be portrayed in a six-part documentary series, which follows a season with Joe Tizzard, when it is released on Wednesday.

Cameras have been tracking all the key moments of Tizzard's first season as a trainer since he took over from Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning father Colin last May. The project was launched by yard sponsor Coral, in association with the Racing Post.

The 'Taking the Reins' programme was created by Equine Productions, best known for filming the Amazon Prime series 'Horsepower' with Andrew Balding.

The Tizzards will be hosting a premiere event to celebrate the film launch at the yard on Monday, while all episodes will be released publicly on Coral and the channels on Wednesday.

Episodes detail the stories of Tizzard, his team, his owners and racehorses preparing for key races throughout the jumps season. The yard sent runners to all the major fixtures during the 2022-23 campaign and the final two episodes showcase the team readying horses to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National.

Tizzard ended last season with 55 winners and just over £1 million in prize-money. He also saddled a Grade 2 winner with Oscar Elite in the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase at Ascot and came close to a poignant win in the Welsh Grand National with The Big Breakaway, the race being run in memory of the trainer's late sister Kim Gingell.

Dave James, CEO of Equine Productions and executive producer, said: "Taking the Reins tells the story of Joe Tizzard's first season as a trainer at the helm of Venn Farm. Through the depths of winter to the sports show-stopper at the Grand National, we followed Joe and his team, exploring emotional and engaging stories while showing the trials and tribulations that come with being at the elite end of National Hunt racing.

"We believe at its heart is a story about racing people for racing people, though there will also be a natural appeal to general sport lovers too.

"We're hugely grateful to Joe for letting us in and opening up. We had full access to the yard and the team, and we thank them for giving the project its all, even when times got tough."

'It has been a huge project'

Simon Clare, Coral PR director and executive producer, said: "To demonstrate Coral's passion for horseracing we wanted to create a really special and unique content series that would stand the test of time, recognising the huge popularity and appetite for high quality, behind-the-scenes sports documentaries.

"We've been filming Joe Tizzard, his family, his hard-working team, his owners, and of course the racehorses, for six months starting in November, right the way through the jumps season to Cheltenham and then Aintree. It has been a huge project and we're thrilled with what we've produced.

"We're obviously indebted to Joe and everyone who appeared in the series for opening their doors and their lives to the cameras, and we hope they like, and are proud of, what we've produced."

