Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

The Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 ) is the feature on day two of Cheltenham's November meeting on Saturday, while some of the biggest jumping starts make their seasonal return on Navan's card. Lingfield, Uttoxeter, Wetherby and Wolverhampton also stage fixtures and here are some key stats from each of the six meetings . . .

Cheltenham

Patrick Neville is a trainer worth keeping on side at the home of jump racing as he is currently operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate (three from nine) in the past five seasons.

The North Yorkshire-based handler saddles just one runner on the card as The Real Whacker , who is responsible for all three wins, makes his first start since landing the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the festival in March.

The seven-year-old is one of 14 to head to post in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 ) and is 11-2 with the race sponsors to begin his campaign with a victory.

The Real Whacker 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Patrick Neville

Lingfield

There is an interesting runner in the 1m2f maiden stakes (12.51 ) as the John and Thady Gosden-trained Lanfranco makes his debut.

The two-year-old son of Frankel is out of Coronet and was named by Frankie Dettori. The juvenile is second-favourite behind the Ralph Beckett-trained Games People Play.

The yard has enjoyed a strong run on the all-weather at the track this year, sending out eight winners from 26 runners at a strike-rate of 31 per cent. They also saddle Peaceful Love in the same race, while Forest Of Dean contests the Listed Churchill Stakes (2.36 ).

Lanfranco 12:51 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Navan

Paul Townend is the jockey to focus on at Navan with a record of 14-69 (20 per cent) in the past five seasons. The in-form rider has three rides on the card, which includes partnering Dysart Dynamo in the Grade 2 Fortria Chase (2.40 ).

The seven-year-old was last seen finishing second in the Grade 1 Barberstown Castle at Punchestown in April.

Townend also partners Facile Vega , who makes his seasonal return after landing the Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle in April. The six-year-old makes his debut over fences in the 2m1f beginners' chase (3.15 ). His other ride comes on Dancing City in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle (11.50 ).

Dysart Dynamo 14:40 Navan View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Uttoxeter

Anthony Honeyball's Matthias is an interesting debutant in the closing bumper (3.57 ), with the trainer having registered nine winners from 39 runners at the venue in the past five seasons.

The four-year-old is a son of dual Group 1 winner Black Sam Bellamy and will be partnered by jockey Richie McLernon, who has seven winners from 79 rides in the same period and a £1 stake on each of the jockey's rides at the track has yielding a profit of £11.13.

It is one of two rides for the jockey – he also partners the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Copper Cove in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.12 ).

Matthias 15:57 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Wetherby

Joint-trainers Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero landed a big prize at Cheltenham on Friday and will hope for more when they send five runners to Wetherby.

The yard is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate (9-25) in the past fortnight and they will hope Horacio Apple's can continue that form in the 3m conditional jockeys' handicap chase (3.39 ).

The six-year-old will have needed the run at Kelso last month – his first start over fences – and improvement is likely to come for the in-form stable, who hold a record of 8-21 (38 per cent) at the track in the past five seasons. They also saddle Exclusive Getaway , Gentle Victor , Good Work and Finn Lough on the card.

Horacio Apple's 15:39 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne (3lb) Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Wolverhampton

Ed Walker has enjoyed a solid year at Wolverhampton, sending out three winners from 14 runners and is operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate.

The Lambourn-based trainer sends just one runner to the Midlands track as two-year-old filly Morindoo attempts to get off the mark at the third attempt in the 7f maiden (6.30 ).

The daughter of Aclaim only beat two rivals home on her debut at Kempton last month, but showed significant improvement when fourth of seven at 80-1 at Lingfield this month.

Morindoo 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Ed Walker

