Six horses to note for Saturday's racing - including a 180,000gns Book 1 buy

Saturday's racing is headlined by two Group 3 races at Haydock – the Pinnacle Stakes (3.00) and John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35) – and some Class 2 two-year-old action at Beverley. Here we pick out six horses to note on a busy day . . .

This Keith Dalgleish-trained colt was a three-time winner from five starts as a juvenile, winning the Listed Harry Rosebery at Ayr and ending his campaign with a third in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

Prince Of Pillo, a 50-1 shot for the Commonwealth Cup, makes his reappearance in the nine-runner Listed Sky Bet Achilles Stakes at Haydock (1.15 ). He is partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time, with regular rider Callum Rodriguez aboard likely favourite Regional for Ed Bethell.

Prince Of Pillo 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Keith Dalgleish

Midnight Affair cost 180,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 last year and was a promising second on debut for Richard Fahey and Clipper Logistics at Newmarket last month, keeping on well late having been short of room at a crucial stage.

Our analyst Andrew Sheret felt she would be a banker in a similar event next time and she takes a slight jump in grade into the Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (2.05 ). Ziggy’s Phoenix, who was fourth in Listed company at Chantilly last Sunday, looks the one to beat.

Midnight Affair 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Fahey

The post-race reaction on Racing TV to Modaara’s return win at Kempton last month was quite telling, with jockey Jack Mitchell saying “I think she’ll be very special”.

Mitchell was blown away at the ease of her 13-length victory, particularly given she was carrying 10st 9lb in a fillies’ novice.

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old takes a big step up in class in the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes (3.00 ) – registered as the Pinnacle – and it will be fascinating to see how she fares with David Egan taking over in the saddle.

Modaara 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

This Amo Racing-owned colt ran a fine race on debut when just edged out by Golden Mind at Leicester, with the winner having the benefit of a previous run.

Fusterlandia, trained by Richard Hannon, was a 135,000gns buy as a yearling and contests the bet365 Two Year Old Trophy (3.15 ) at Beverley rather than heading to Goodwood for a novice race on Sunday. He receives 4lb from previous winners Bombay Bazaar, Cuban Slide and Room Service.

Fusterlandia 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

Australian sprinter The Astrologist stretches out to 7f for the feature Sky Bet John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35 ) at Haydock on the back of a below-par seventh in the Duke of York Stakes on his British debut.

Ryan Moore: maintains the partnership with The Astrologist Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Leon and Troy Corstens-trained six-year-old finished second in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on Dubai World Cup night in March so his performance on the Knavesmire was a tad underwhelming.

He may well have come on for the run, however, and is again partnered by Ryan Moore. His five rivals are Boardman, El Caballo, Gorak, Jumby and The Wizard Of Eye.

The Astrologist 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Leon & Troy Corstens

Last Saturday’s Epsom Dash favourite was notably inconvenienced by his stall opening slower than the majority of the field and he beat only three of his 19 rivals.

The Alice Haynes-trained sprinter is back in action at Catterick (4.30 ) and takes a notable drop in grade. He should be tough to beat off top weight.

Live In The Moment 16:30 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Read more . . .

2023 Gold Cup: assessing the top contenders for the feature contest on day three of Royal Ascot

'At 10-1, I'm in' - Paul Kealy's five horses to take from Epsom's Derby meeting

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.