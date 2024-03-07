Sir Peter O'Sullevan charity to fund trainers' mental health support scheme for three years

The future of a project offering mental health support to trainers has been secured after the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust offered financial backing to an initiative that has been used widely since its creation last year.

The trust, founded by the legendary BBC commentator, has agreed a three-year funding arrangement with the Racehorse Trainers Benevolent's Fund's Trainer Support Network, which seeks to help members of the profession experiencing emotional or psychological issues.

Sports psychologist Michael Caulfield, trainer Jo Foster and former trainers David Arbuthnot and Chris Wall provide a first point of contact for those in need of help. In its first six months, the quartet spoke with more than 50 trainers, as a result of which 23 in-depth conversations then took place.

Sir Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust chair Nigel Payne said: "We've been active in our support for jockeys and their mental health, and when we were approached to give support to the RTBF we felt it entirely appropriate to support trainers too. We are convinced this is something Sir Peter would have wanted."

RTBF trustee Harry Dunlop added: "The pilot has endorsed our approach of recruiting trusted, familiar, and knowledgeable people to be visible and available in the places where trainers work."

