Silvestre de Sousa will attempt to reignite British career upon completion of ten-month ban

Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa will bid to reignite his career in Britain when the suspension he is serving runs out next March.

The rider, 42, was banned for ten months by the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) for breaching rule 59 (3) by facilitating fellow jockey Vagner Borges in placing a bet on his horse Young Brilliant at Happy Valley on April 26.

De Sousa had relocated to Hong Kong at the end of last year and enjoyed Group-race success aboard the Frankie Lor-trained Money Catcher after struggling to re-establish himself following his split from retained owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's King Power Racing in 2021.