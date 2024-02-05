Silvestre de Sousa back riding out in Newmarket and aiming for March return as end of ten-month ban nears
Three--time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa is back riding out again for the first time since his ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong.
The 43-year-old is eyeing a return on March 13 after the BHA gave him permission to recommence riding out. Since the start of February he has ridden three lots a day for his old pal Chris Dwyer at the trainer's Brickfield Stud yard, which is not far from the rider’s home near Exning, close to Newmarket.
De Sousa’s agent is Dwyer’s wife Shelley, who will be booking his rides in 2024 when he plans to ride as a freelance.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 February 2024inBritain
Last updated 14:00, 5 February 2024
- Find out the entries for Saturday's big races at Newbury with Shishkin potentially facing four rivals in the Denman Chase
- Mullins bingo: let's help master trainer Willie with his Cheltenham Festival running plans
- Fairyhouse to inspect before Wednesday's fixture with heavy rain forecast
- Keagan Kirkby, work-rider for Paul Nicholls, dies in point-to-point accident aged 25
- Classic and dual Middle Park Stakes-winning trainer Ron Boss dies at 85
- Find out the entries for Saturday's big races at Newbury with Shishkin potentially facing four rivals in the Denman Chase
- Mullins bingo: let's help master trainer Willie with his Cheltenham Festival running plans
- Fairyhouse to inspect before Wednesday's fixture with heavy rain forecast
- Keagan Kirkby, work-rider for Paul Nicholls, dies in point-to-point accident aged 25
- Classic and dual Middle Park Stakes-winning trainer Ron Boss dies at 85