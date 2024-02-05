Racing Post logo
premium

Silvestre de Sousa back riding out in Newmarket and aiming for March return as end of ten-month ban nears

Silvestre de Sousa doing what comes naturally, celebrating another win in the jockeys' championship, in 2017
Silvestre de Sousa: aiming to rebuild his career in Britain on the track next monthCredit: Edward Whitaker

Three--time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa is back riding out again for the first time since his ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong.

The 43-year-old is eyeing a return on March 13 after the BHA gave him permission to recommence riding out. Since the start of February he has ridden three lots a day for his old pal Chris Dwyer at the trainer's Brickfield Stud yard, which is not far from the rider’s home near Exning, close to Newmarket.

De Sousa’s agent is Dwyer’s wife Shelley, who will be booking his rides in 2024 when he plans to ride as a freelance.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 5 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 14:00, 5 February 2024

