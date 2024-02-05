Silvestre de Sousa back riding out in Newmarket and aiming for March return as end of ten-month ban nears

Three--time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa is back riding out again for the first time since his ten-month ban for breaching betting rules in Hong Kong .

The 43-year-old is eyeing a return on March 13 after the BHA gave him permission to recommence riding out. Since the start of February he has ridden three lots a day for his old pal Chris Dwyer at the trainer's Brickfield Stud yard, which is not far from the rider’s home near Exning, close to Newmarket.

De Sousa’s agent is Dwyer’s wife Shelley, who will be booking his rides in 2024 when he plans to ride as a freelance.