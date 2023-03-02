Shrewd Emmet Mullins takes aim at Kelso's big fixture and Cheltenham Festival bonus again

Emmet Mullins has already put Kelso's flagship fixture in lights and the shrewd trainer might provide it with another shot in the arm if The Shunter goes on to Grand National glory at Aintree next month after running in Saturday's bet365 Premier Chase.

That prospect was music to the ears of the track's managing director Jonathan Garratt, who on Thursday half-joked he had not heard of a man bookmakers have come to fear. Two years ago Mullins saddled The Shunter to land the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle on the Kelso card before the horse pocketed connections a £100,000 bonus by landing the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival. The ten-year-old is a 33-1 shot for next month's National, which Mullins won with Noble Yeats last season.

Mullins has the festival bonus pot in his sights again and he runs Mctigue, who has four festival entries, in the Morebattle this weekend, while Feronily will travel from the trainer's County Carlow base for the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle.

Kelso: five races live on ITV on Saturday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Garratt said: "We're delighted with the support we get from trainers who come here. We've got quite a big challenge from Ireland on Saturday. Along with Emmet, we have Lorna Fowler, who has two runners, and Patrick McKenna, who has Wajaaha in the Morebattle.

"The Shunter winning the bonus was a fantastic story, which really helped establish the Morebattle. The fact he's coming back will be a great thing for the crowd because he's entered into folklore here. People will be delighted to see him and I hope it's a stepping stone for him to the Grand National. If he could win that, having prepped here, he would go down as one of the most versatile horses in history. It would be another brilliant story.

"The Premier Chase is a good National trial and Ballabriggs and Auroras Encore ran in it before they won at Aintree – they showed you don't have to win here to then win the National – while Many Clouds won it after he'd won the National and was then going back for a second go. It's a lovely prep race and we're pleased to play our part in that narrative."

Jonathan Garratt: looking forward to Kelso's big day Credit: John Grossick

Mullins, the nephew of Ireland's leading jumps trainer Willie, has quickly made a name for himself when it comes to readying horses for the big day, and there is £275,000 up for grabs in prize-money at Kelso

"This day was some time in the gestation period," Garratt added. "We had a board meeting one day and talked about our stats and it was mentioned that if you took a couple of big days off other tracks, Kelso would look brilliant, but the problem was we didn't have a big day.

"We needed a proper flagship day, so it was a conscious effort to make one, not just for us, but for Scotland and the north of England. Making the Morebattle a handicap has been a success and putting it on a card with the Premier Chase and novice hurdle has helped those races as well."

Garratt will be interested to see what attendance the fixture draws after a couple of years disrupted by Covid, and welcomed the opportunity to host ITV's top racing brass including lead presenter Ed Chamberlin.

He said: "It's really important to have ITV here. ITV shines a light on you and helps people see the assets you've got."

