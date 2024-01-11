'Show me how good you are' - how Frankie Dettori's wife helped him beat the cocaine ban blues

Frankie Dettori has credited a rebuke from his wife Catherine for helping him overcome the fallout from a cocaine ban in 2012 that threatened to end his record-breaking riding career.

The legendary jockey was given a six-month ban for failing a drugs test taken at Longchamp on Arc trials day, just days after his glittering 18-year association with Godolphin officially came to an end.

Dettori partnered just 16 winners on his return in 2013 and rode in only 237 races the following year, his lowest tally since the 1980s.

Reflecting on the rut in an interview with Piers Morgan on Thursday evening, Dettori said: “I was a silly boy. I went out, did some drugs, got tested a week later and it was in my system.

“I admitted it, got six months banned, took my family out of school and went round the world because they were getting picked on at school.

“The biggest disappointment was telling my own parents. The kids thought it was quite funny having paparazzi outside. They had to smuggle me in and out of the car in a blanket.

“I served my time, did my six months, came back and thought everything’s going to be hunky dory but obviously nobody would touch me.”

However, Dettori’s frustration was exacerbated when Treve, who he had been due to ride in the 2013 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, won under Thierry Jarnet after he was sidelined with a broken ankle.

Dettori regained the ride on the star mare again in 2014 but after two odds-on defeats, he was replaced once more by Jarnet a month before she landed another Arc.

A media career beckoned for Dettori, who endured a stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house during his ban, before an intervention from his wife Catherine.

“I felt terrible,” said Dettori. “I wasn’t ready to quit.The worst thing was even my wife started doubting me. She said to me, ‘show me how good you are. All my life you’re telling me how good you are and look at us now we can’t pay bills so show me how good you are'.

“That was like somebody shot me in the heart coming from my own wife. That really got me fired right up. I said nothing, put my head down and carried on.

“A year later I win the Epsom Derby on Golden Horn and we had a massive party. When everybody left the house and we were sitting there I said ‘do you remember what you said to me? Don’t ask me again.’

“She said that at the time I needed something like that to give me a push. Those famous words ‘show me how good you are’ are imprinted in the house.”

Dettori went on to win the Eclipse, Irish Champion Stakes and Arc on Golden Horn in 2015 which cemented his revitalised association with John Gosden at Clarehaven Stables in Newmarket.

The pair later enjoyed success with the likes of Enable, Stradivarius and Palace Pier.

