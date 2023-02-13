Shishkin and Fakir D'Oudairies remain on course for Ascot Chase clash

Top-class two-mile chaser Shishkin and last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies remain on course for a thrilling clash in Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase () after both were among seven horses who stood their ground for the race at the latest confirmations stage.

Shishkin, who has not been seen since finishing third in the Tingle Creek Chase in December, is set to step up to 2m5f for the first time in the Grade 1 contest, with the furthest he has raced over so far being 2m3½f in the Sidney Banks Novices' Hurdle in February 2020.

He looks set to take on the Joseph O'Brien-trained Fakir D'Oudairies, who landed the race a year ago and returned to winning ways last time in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.

The progressive Pic D'Orhy, winner of the Peterborough and Silviniaco Conti Chases this season, could bid to make Paul Nicholls the outright winningmost trainer in the Ascot Chase. The trainer is currently tied alongside Martin Pipe with four wins in the contest.

Grade 1 winners Millers Bank and First Flow also remain engaged, while Aye Right and Minella Drama could complete the field of seven.

Fakir D'Oudairies heads the betting at 5-4 with the race sponsors ahead of 2-1 chance Shishkin, while Pic D'Orhy is a 5-2 shot.

Betfair's spokesperson Barry Orr said: "There's just the seven at the five-day stage but the top three have stood their ground and Fakir D’Oudairies is steady at 5-4. The Ryanair looks very open now with confirmation that Allaho is out, so Shishkin and Pic D’Orhy will be looking to lay down a marker for the Cheltenham Festival."

Bristol De Mai: Haydock specialist could return there on Saturday Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

At Haydock, 17 remain in contention for the Grand National Trial (), where Bristol De Mai could bid for back-to-back wins in the race having been promoted to first in it late last year, following The Galloping Bear's disqualification.

The 12-year-old finished fourth on his comeback behind Protektorat in the Betfair Chase in November and aims for a remarkable seventh win of his career at the Merseyside track, which has included three successes in the Betfair Chase.

His rivals could include well-fancied Venetia Williams-trained duo Fontaine Collonges and Quick Wave, while Grand National fifth Fiddlerontheroof and Welsh Grand National hero The Two Amigos are among those who remain at the latest confirmations stage.

At Wincanton, Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque could make a quick return in the Kingwell Hurdle (), in which seven have been entered.

Knappers Hill, a course-and-distance winner in the Elite Hurdle in November, Greatwood Hurdle winner I Like To Move It and the classy First Street could be among his rivals.

Betfair: 5-4 Fakir D'Oudairies, 2 Shishkin, 5-2 Pic D'Orhy, 7 Millers Bank, 14 First Flow, 40 Aye Right, Minella Drama

