'She's very exciting' - Oaks trials on the agenda for runaway Newbury winner Gather Ye Rosebuds

Highly impressive Newbury winner is likely to step up in class for an Oaks trial, with trainer Jack Channon excited about her blossoming into a live contender for the Epsom Classic.

The daughter of Zoffany defied odds of 33-1 when a striking nine-and-a-half-length winner on her debut at the Berkshire track and is 20-1 with Coral for the Oaks on June 2. She would need to be supplemented for the Classic.

Gather Ye Rosebuds will have her Epsom credentials put to the test on her next start, with Channon looking at the Lingfield Oaks Trial on Saturday week or the Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury seven days later.

Channon said: "She's come out of her win well and is in really good form. We're very excited by her and I think we might look at some Oaks trials, but there's a few weeks to go until then.

"It could be either of the trials at Newbury or Lingfield. She'll step up her work in the next week before we get a concrete plan together."

Jack Channon: "It's lovely and exciting to have a horse like her" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Channon, who is in his first season with a training licence, having taken over from his father Mick – a Classic winner with 2012 Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Samitar – is relishing seeing how far Gather Ye Rosebuds can go.

"We're all looking for that next superstar and she might or might not be that, but she's very exciting," he said.

"We're competing on a lower budget than other people with Classic hopes, but it's lovely and exciting to have a horse like her in the yard to go up against them."

The Betfred Oaks betting is headed by the Aidan O'Brien-trained duo Never Ending Story and Savethelastdance at 8-1.

Betfred: 8 Never Ending Story, Savethelastdance, 10 Infinite Cosmos, Meditate, 14 Electric Eyes, 16 Bluestocking, 20 Dancing Goddess, Gather Ye Rosebuds, Jackie Oh, 25 bar

