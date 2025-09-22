- More
'She's the best filly I've had' - Richard Hughes eyes second Group 1 of the year in Newmarket's Cheveley Park
Richard Hughes described America Queen as the best filly he has ever trained and believes she has a huge chance of giving him his second slice of Group 1 glory in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
A decade of steady improvement has snowballed into a great season for Hughes, who claimed his first Group 1 as a trainer when filly No Half Measures won the July Cup and is fast approaching £1.5 million in prize-money this campaign, a significant stable high.
America Queen finished a length behind Royal Fixation when pitched into Group 2 company in the Lowther Stakes at York on only her second start and, after taking his exciting juvenile out of Lambourn for an away day on the Rowley Mile under Billy Loughnane, Hughes is confident the daughter of Havana Grey can handle the step up to the highest level in a race he won twice as a jockey.
