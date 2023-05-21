'She's one of the fastest in the land' - James McDonald sweet on Australian sprinters at Royal Ascot

British racing should get set for another dazzling display of brazen Australian speed at Royal Ascot next month, visiting rider James McDonald has warned.

McDonald was aboard Nature Strip last year when he bolted up in the King's Stand Stakes, adding to the wins of Choisir, Takeover Target, Miss Andretti and Scenic Blast in that race.

Ascot's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes has also been won by Australian raiders, in the shape of Choisir, who achieved the sprint double in 2003, and Black Caviar, and McDonald hopes to win both races.

In Coolangatta, he has a filly vying for favouritism with Highfield Princess for the King's Stand at around the 4-1 mark, while Artorius – third in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee when it was run as the Platinum Jubilee last year – is prominent in the betting at a general 6-1.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, may be the emerging force among Australian sprinters and McDonald said: "She's one of the fastest fillies in the land over here.

"She's a five-furlong specialist and very quick and talented. She won the Lightning Stakes in February, which is one of the fastest races up the straight at Flemington, so there'll be no dramas up the straight at Ascot and she beat a high-class field that day.

"She had a subsequent TJ Smith winner [I Wish I Win] behind her and Nature Strip was also behind her, and we all know what he did at Ascot last year. She's highly talented and lightly raced, and just very good."

James McDonald: aiming for another memorable Royal Ascot next month Credit: Edward Whitaker

As well as the King's Stand, McDonald won the Royal Hunt Cup on Dark Shift and Golden Gates Stakes on Missed The Cut at Ascot last year.

They sit alongside his strike in the Jersey Stakes in 2018 on Expert Eye and he is also sweet on the chances of , who returns to the £1 million Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee after a three-quarter-length third under Jamie Spencer in 2022.

"He's in career-best form," the New Zealand jockey added of the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained colt. "His run at Ascot last year was pretty incredible as he went down by only a short margin after a troubled passage throughout.

"I think he goes into the race in better form this year and his last two starts have been fantastic. He'll be very hard to beat and I think that experience of travelling there before will help him go well again. He's got a really good chance."

