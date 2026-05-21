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premium

'She's brilliant and she could win the Queen Mary' - five Lambourn two-year-olds to follow this summer

Bint Archange (right) built on this promising debut at Newmarket when scoring at Ascot last weekend
Bint Archange (right) built on this promising debut at Newmarket when scoring at Ascot last weekendCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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As the Flat season heats up, Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd speaks to the village's trainers about their two-year-old talent and identifies five juveniles to note for the summer . . .

Bint Archange

Trainer: Richard Hughes
Form in Britain: 31

The Weathercock House trainer has been on an upward trajectory for several years, and has another fine prospect in this Ubettabelieveit filly.

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Lambourn correspondent

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