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'She's brilliant and she could win the Queen Mary' - five Lambourn two-year-olds to follow this summer
Bint Archange (right) built on this promising debut at Newmarket when scoring at Ascot last weekendCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
As the Flat season heats up, Lambourn correspondent Liam Headd speaks to the village's trainers about their two-year-old talent and identifies five juveniles to note for the summer . . .
Bint Archange
Trainer: Richard Hughes
Form in Britain: 31
The Weathercock House trainer has been on an upward trajectory for several years, and has another fine prospect in this Ubettabelieveit filly.
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