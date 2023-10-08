'She's a big filly with a future' - Juddmonte add exciting Salisbury winner Skellet to their powerful ranks

Skellet is being lined up to have her first start in the famous Juddmonte silks at Newmarket on Friday after the juvenile filly became a rare in-training purchase for the breeding powerhouse.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, Skellet was the comfortable winner of a Salisbury maiden last month in the colours of owner-breeders Anthony and Sonia Rogers of Airlie Stud.

However, provided connections are satisfied with her before the race, Skellet will make her debut for Juddmonte in the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (2.25 ).