'She's a big filly with a future' - Juddmonte add exciting Salisbury winner Skellet to their powerful ranks

Skellet (right): has been purchased by Juddmonte
Skellet (right): has been purchased by Juddmonte

Skellet is being lined up to have her first start in the famous Juddmonte silks at Newmarket on Friday after the juvenile filly became a rare in-training purchase for the breeding powerhouse.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, Skellet was the comfortable winner of a Salisbury maiden last month in the colours of owner-breeders Anthony and Sonia Rogers of Airlie Stud.

However, provided connections are satisfied with her before the race, Skellet will make her debut for Juddmonte in the Group 3 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes (2.25).

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 8 October 2023Last updated 19:17, 8 October 2023
