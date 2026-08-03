Shergar Cup receives huge boost with Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle to feature in international event

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Great Britain and Ireland's Shergar Cup team has received a massive boost after it was announced both Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle will ride in the event at Ascot on Saturday.

Moore, who will compete in the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored yearly event for the first time since 2006, will join the home side alongside team captain Saffie Osborne and Browne McMonagle, who continued his remarkable season with four winners at Glorious Goodwood last week.

The 23-year-old, whose Goodwood victories included Group-race strikes on Enceladus in the Gordon Stakes and Goodie Two Shoes in the Lillie Langtry, is riding the crest of a wave, having also landed both this season's English and Irish Oaks with Thundering On and Johanna Walsh respectively.

As for Moore, who registered five victories at Goodwood, it will be his first time in the team competition in 20 years. He was due to compete in the 2016 event, but pulled out after deciding to take a short break from riding.

Dylan Browne McMonagle: enjoyed a fine Glorious Goodwood, including victory on Goodie Two Shoes Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Ascot's head of corporate and industry affairs Will Aitkenhead said: "It's fantastic to have Ryan and Dylan in the Great Britain and Ireland team. It's helpful that the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh has been moved to Sunday, and it's a good opportunity for us to get these top riders in.

"They both had good Royal Ascots, and they're both enjoying very good seasons, and it bolsters the strength of that team, which is something we've been keen to do."

The Shergar Cup will see four teams – which also include Team Europe, Rest of the World and Hong Kong Jockey Club – compete for points in the six races on the card.

Aitkenhead said: "What the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup has always done is connect jockeys to new trainers and owners they might not normally ride for. There are lots of opportunities that can come from it, so it's great that younger international riders can throw their names into the mix.

"They all get five rides, and they should all get a level book of chances with the way the competition is structured. It's different, but it's always a fun day between Goodwood and York."

Entries for the Shergar Cup closed at noon on Monday, but the Dash (18), Stayers' (18) and Classic (17) contests have all attracted fewer than 20 entries. It means that entries for those three races remain open until 11am on Tuesday, and connections are encouraged to enter their horses for free.

Five of the six races are now worth £85,000, while the Shergar Cup Mile, the final race on the card, is run for £100,000.

Who are the Shergar Cup teams?

Great Britain & Ireland – Green with white sleeves



Saffie Osborne, Ryan Moore, Dylan Browne McMonagle

Hong Kong Jockey Club – Blue with yellow sleeves

Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau, Luke Ferraris

Europe – Red with white sleeves

Christophe Lemaire, Marie Velon, Frida Valle Skar

Rest of the World – Yellow with white sleeves

Jamie Melham, Yutaka Take, Suraj Narredu

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