Shergar Cup 2023: meet the 12 jockeys taking part in this year's competition at Ascot

Twelve jockeys from around the world will compete in this year's Shergar Cup at Ascot, attempting to win points for their respective teams and win the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle for most victories across the card. Here we look at the riders involved and their careers so far . . .

GB and Ireland

Name: Tom Marquand

Age: 25

Biggest win: Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2020, 2021, 2023)

Has enjoyed Group 1 success in Britain, France, Ireland and Australia and will make his first appearance in this competition. He also landed a first Classic victory with Galileo Chrome in the 2020 St Leger at Doncaster. The jockey’s biggest year in terms of winners in Britain came in 2021 when he finished with 176.

Name: Declan McDonogh

Age: 43

Biggest win: Qatar Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp (2013)

Was crowned Irish champion jockey in 2006 and recorded 89 winners that calendar year. He also has one Royal Ascot victory to his name thanks to Windsor Castle glory with the Sylvester Kirk-trained Elhamri in the same year.

Alpinista and Luke Morris won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Name: Luke Morris

Age: 34

Biggest win: Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2022)

Will captain his side on his debut in this year's competition. Arguably his biggest career win to date came onboard Alpinista in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Europe’s biggest most prestigious Flat race, at Longchamp last October. He has ridden over 2,000 winners in Britain and is a real coup for the GB and Ireland team.

Europe

Name: Frankie Dettori

Age: 52

Biggest win: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (1995, 2001, 2002, 2015, 2017, 2018)

The legendary jockey and captain of team Europe makes his 12th and final appearance in the Shergar Cup, with retirement beckoning at the end of the season. He has enjoyed Group 1 success all around the world, including six wins in the Arc, and also rode 81 winners at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori returns to Ascot to compete in his 12th Shergar Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Name: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 23

Biggest win: Wettstar Grosser Hansa-Preis (2023)

The German rider is a late replacement for Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, who was unable to take part in this competition, and he enters the equation in some good form having ridden three winners from 12 rides in the past fortnight. That recent success included a 1045-1 treble at Salisbury and he has also registered Group 2 and 3 victories in his career.

Name: Oliver Peslier

Age: 50

Winners: Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (1996, 1997, 1998, 2012)

He has been champion jockey in France on four occasions and is a four-time winner of the Arc. He has also had some notable success at Ascot, with eight wins at the royal meeting. He has been victorious in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes three times and the King George once.

Ladies

Name: Hollie Doyle

Age: 26

Biggest win: Prix de Diane (2022)

Continues to showcase her talent and doubled her tally at Royal Ascot with three winners in June for trainer Archie Watson. She broke her own record of most wins by a female jockey in a calendar year in Britain with 172 in 2021 and had Classic glory with Nashwa in the Prix de Diane last year.

Hayley Turner rode her fourth Royal Ascot winner this year with Docklands in the Britannia Stakes Credit: Alex Pantling

Name: Hayley Turner

Age: 40

Biggest win: Darley July Cup (2011)

Will captain the Ladies team and holds the record for most Shergar Cup victories with nine from 15 appearances. She became the first female rider outright to win a Group 1 contest when scoring with Dream Ahead in the July Cup in 2011. Has enjoyed four Royal Ascot winners, most recently with Docklands in the Britannia Stakes this year.

Name: Saffie Osborne

Age: 21

Biggest win: Valiant Stakes (2023)

She is riding at the top of her game right now and was top jockey in last year’s Racing League competition. Her first Group-level win in Britain came for Ed Walker when Random Harvest landed the Group 3 Valiant Stakes at this track last month.

Rest of the World

Name: Matthew Chadwick

Age: 33

Biggest win: Hong Kong Cup (2011, 2012)

He rode a winner and three seconds during his only appearance at this event in 2012, earning himself the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle. He was crowned apprentice champion jockey in Hong Kong in the 2008-2009 season. He was victorious with California Memory in the Hong Kong Cup in 2011 and 2012.

Joao Moreira: is one of the star-studded international riders competing in this year's competition Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Name: Joao Moreira

Age: 39

Biggest win: Dubai Turf (2017)

Nicknamed the “magic man”, the team captain moved to Hong Kong in 2009 , the team captain moved to Hong Kong in 2009 and won three consecutive jockey championships between 2015-17, before adding a fourth in 2021. Until recently, he held the record for most winners in a season with 170 in the 2016-17 campaign and in that season, he rode eight winners on a single card at Sha Tin.

Name: Kazuo Yokoyama

Age: 30

Biggest win: Tenno Sho (Spring) (2022)

Is another ride to make his debut in the Shergar Cup and enjoyed a maiden Group 1 victory when claiming the 2022 Tenno Sho (Spring) with Titleholder, who finished 11th in last year’s Arc. He has since won the Grade 2 Nikkei Sho in Japan under Yokoyama.

Top team and jockey odds

Coral: 4-1 Luke Morris, 5 Frankie Dettori, 6 Joao Moreira, Saffie Osborne, Thore Hammer Hansen, 8 Hayley Turner, 9 Hollie Doyle, 12 Tom Marquand, 20 Declan McDonogh, Kazuo Yokoyama, 25 Matthew Chadwick, Olivier Peslier

William Hill: 9-4 GB and Ireland, 11-4 Ladies, Europe, Rest of the World

