Shergar and the £2m ransom: Princess Zahra takes us inside the difficult discussions over whether to pay the kidnappers

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The brilliant 1981 Derby winner Shergar was killed "in an awful way" and the ransom demand was never paid to avoid money potentially being "used against human beings".

Princess Zahra, the daughter of Shergar's co-owner the Aga Khan, revealed the new information more than 45 years after he became a household name with his dominant ten-length win in the Epsom Classic.

However, Shergar's career on the racecourse, which also included wins in the Irish Derby and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, was only a part of his story, as he was kidnapped from the Aga Khan's Ballymany Stud in Ireland on February 8, 1983.

The IRA was the main suspect behind the kidnapping at the time, which involved six armed men, and it has been theorised the abductors were not suitably equipped to control Shergar once he was in their possession. It was generally accepted he was killed shortly after and his remains have never been found.

In a new interview with the Telegraph, Princess Zahra has revealed further details about Shergar's death and how a ransom of £2 million demanded for his return was not paid out of concern the money would be "used against human beings".

The ransom demand was also difficult to resolve because Shergar was owned by a syndicate and any decision required unanimous agreement.

Shergar with the Aga Khan (centre) after winning the Irish Derby Credit: Steve Powell

Princess Zahra said: "We now know the horse was killed within two days [of being taken].

"Dad was so upset, there was great disbelief. People didn't understand the horse was syndicated and the ransom demand was only for ten per cent of his stud value.

"I remember Dad saying over and over, not only was the horse not insured against kidnapping – because who the hell was going to think of kidnapping a horse –but because the horse was syndicated he couldn't get everyone to agree on what to do.

"He also argued that even if he could pay the ransom, he couldn't do so if [the money] was going to be used against human beings."

Princess Zahra was 12 at the time of the kidnapping and elaborated further on Shergar's final moments.

She said: "It was very unprofessionally done, and when they finally killed him they did so in an awful way. The horse didn't deserve that. Even as a stallion he was the kindest horse in the world, he was so unfairly treated.

"And why? He was a national symbol of Irish breeding and racing. It's a long time ago, it was a very different world and people had different motivations back then."

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