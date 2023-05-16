'Sheikh Fahad loves British tradition and history' - Qatar Racing move fast to name two-year-old King's Coronation

Qatar Racing have moved quickly to give one of their two-year-olds a topical and sought-after name – King’s Coronation – less than two weeks after the crowning of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

Sheikh Fahad Al Thani’s organization have long had close ties with Ascot as part of their sponsorship deal, which includes the Royal meeting when the late Queen Elizabeth II was in attendance, which was one of the Qatari owner’s favourite meetings of the year.

A homebred by Kingman out of Wekeela, King’s Coronation is in training with John and Thady Gosden and is a half-brother to Maasai Mara, who won a 1m2f handicap for the stable at Ascot last Saturday.

David Redvers, racing manager to Qatar Racing, said: “It’s all down to Bryony Rusbridge in our office at Tweenhills [Gloucestershire], and fair play to her for getting the name of King’s Coronation, which is very topical and appropriate.

"In naming, as a rule, names that you think are very clever and that no one has ever thought of have often gone, whilst names that you think are certain to have gone are often available.”

He added: “Sheikh Fahad loves British tradition and history and has his family based in London. His company Qipco were one of the first partners of Royal Ascot and [he] obviously appreciates all the ceremony and pageantry behind occasions such as the King’s Coronation.”

As for the horse, Redvers added: “He’s with the Gosdens, who like him, and he could well be a nice type for the second half of the season.

Sword: any link with the coronation and his name is coincidental

There were four swords used at the coronation, including the Sword Of State carried ahead of the King by MP Penny Mordaunt, and Qatar Racing have also since named another of their two-year-olds Sword, but any link is coincidental.

Redvers said: “It just so happens that we have one or two strong names that have been reserved over time for horses that we like, and it so happens that Sword was one of them.

"It’s very early days with him, but he’s a beautiful son of Kingman who cost a bit of money [500,000 guineas], and hopefully he will earn the name.”

Read more:

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.