'She'd shown explosive speed at home so we expected her to quicken better than she did' - Shadwell undecided over Touleen route

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Connections of Touleen are not ruling out a tilt at the Betfred 1,000 Guineas despite her defeat in Saturday's Fred Darling, but are open to the possibility that her best chance of Classic glory this year may come at beyond a mile.

Touleen was sent off 5-4 favourite for Newbury's Guineas trial over seven furlongs, but went down by three-quarters of a length to 16-1 chance Sukanya on her first start of the season, with jockey Saffie Osborne of the impression she failed to replicate the speed she had shown in her work at home.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Touleen's owner-breeders Shadwell, is keen to let the dust settle on Saturday's performance before mapping out future plans, but admitted that he too had expected more fireworks in the closing stages.