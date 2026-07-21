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'She was tough, principled and sociable' - Gillian Dunwoody dies aged 94

The much-loved racing figure was a Cheltenham racegoer for 90 years

Gillian Dunwoody, the mother of three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody, has died aged 94.
Gillian Dunwoody, the mother of three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody, has died aged 94.
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Gillian Dunwoody, the mother of three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody and a friend to many in racing, died on Saturday, aged 94.

In a short film produced by Cheltenham in 2025, Dunwoody revealed she had been a racegoer at Cheltenham for 90 years, making her first visit in 1936 alongside her father Dick Thrale, who trained from Downs House in Epsom.

"It was down to Mum and her contacts that my career progressed in the way it did," said Richard Dunwoody, whose mother moved from England to Northern Ireland after marrying trainer George Dunwoody in 1962.

"She showed amazing dignity in her final days," added Dunwoody. "On her first day in hospital she told us she'd had a great life. She sat us down on her bed and told us how proud she was of her family. My sister Gail and I were blessed to have such a wonderful mother. 

"She was tough, principled and sociable. She particularly loved spending time with Richard Phillips, who took her back to Downs House a couple of years ago. He was one of the people she was very keen to say goodbye to after she went into hospital. Another was her fitness trainer Roger Bradley. She was an amazing lady."

A celebration of Gillian Dunwoody's life will take place in the autumn.

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