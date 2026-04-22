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'She looks an exciting prospect' - 900,000gns Craven Breeze Up sale-topper to be trained by Simon and Ed Crisford

Last week's Craven Breeze-Up sale-topper will be trained by the Crisfords
The Starspangledbanner filly was bought for Victorious Forever at the Craven Breeze-Up SaleCredit: Alisha Meeder
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Simon and Ed Crisford are to train the 900,000gns filly by Starspangledbanner who topped last week’s Tattersalls Craven Breeze Up Sale.

The filly was knocked down to Anthony Stroud late on day two of the sale on behalf of Bahraini outfit Victorious Forever and is now in pre-training with George Peckham on Newmarket’s Hamilton Road ahead of a proposed transfer to nearby Gainsborough Stables, home of the Crisfords.

The purchase, whose dam is Belicious, will join last year’s Victorious Forever €1 million buy Zanthos with the Crisfords, for whom she won the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes and is being prepared to reappear in the French 1,000 Guineas next month.

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Newmarket correspondent

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