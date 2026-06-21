Shark Hanlon, Kia Joorabchian, Ka Ying Rising and more - five stories you might have missed during Royal Ascot

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Royal Ascot has dominated proceedings in the racing world this week, with some box-office performances and plenty of controversy, including team tactics accusations, hefty whip bans and concerns over a straight track bias.

But it was not all about the royal meeting. Indeed, there were some significant stories breaking away from Berkshire. We round up the best of the news you might have missed.

'Aggressive, abusive and demeaning'.

That was how assistant clerk of the scales Michael Doyle described trainer Shark Hanlon's conduct at a referral hearing held on Tuesday.

The result was Hanlon had his fine increased ten-fold to €2,500 for verbally abusing Limerick clerk of the course Paul Moloney, while he was also warned that a repeat offence would trigger a suspension of his training licence.

Read the full story here .

Betfred have told customers in Ireland they will be taking a "temporary pause" at the end of the month.

Although the break from the Irish market is not expected to be a long one, punters were warned they would not be able to access their accounts from June 30.

It is understood Betfred intend to honour bets on the Fifa World Cup, which ends on July 19.

Read the full story here .

Okay, this one technically relates to Royal Ascot, but not this year's meeting.

Senior Ascot officials will be compiling a package sufficient to tempt Ka Ying Rising's connections to come to next year's midsummer extravaganza as a priority.

David Hayes, who trains Ka Ying Rising, has made "positive noises" about the prospect of the Hong Kong superstar rocking up to Berkshire for the royal meeting.

The trainer has previously cited the prize-money and timing of the meeting as potential blockers for the world's best racehorse, with his main objective a second victory in the A$20 million (approx. £10.6m/€12.2m) Everest in October. However, he dangled a carrot in April, saying the royal meeting may be considered, particularly if there was a handsome bonus to compensate for the long-haul travel.

Read the full story here .

Kia Joorabchian, whose big-spending Amo Racing were out of luck at Royal Ascot this week, has borrowed a further £15 million from a US private equity giant.

The increase in the size of the loan from Apollo Debt Solutions (ADS) was revealed in filings made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month, which list the owner’s Sports Invest Holdings as having borrowed £55m as of March 31 this year, up from £40m on December 31, 2025.

Joorabchian’s increased spending since the start of 2024 was reflected in Amo Racing’s most recent accounts submitted to Companies House, which show creditors being owed £109,494,610 as of December 31, 2024, up from £34,886,363 on March 27, 2024.

Read the full story here .

The BHA says that work to trace horses from a shipment from Ireland that contained a positive case of equine influenza has given officials "increased confidence that there are very few yards at heightened risk of exposure to the virus."

But those few training premises identified as carrying an elevated risk have been instructed to take extra precautions in the coming days if they intend to saddle runners.

A positive case emerged at Mel and Phil Rowley's stables in a horse that was transported from the Goffs Arkle Sale at Kildare Paddocks and, through a process of tracing the destination of various horses from the same shipment, officials have been able to identify the training yards at potential risk.

Read the full story here .

Read more:

Aussie Tom goes and spoils the party for the visitors - but Ascot's Jubilee thriller is what this week is all about

Christophe Soumillon lucky to stay on Goliath as Royal Ascot week goes from bad to worse with unfortunate Hardwicke slip

Seamie Heffernan bounces back from non-trier ban with Jersey success - but there could be further punishment to come

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.