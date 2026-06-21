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Shark Hanlon, Kia Joorabchian, Ka Ying Rising and more - five stories you might have missed during Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot has dominated proceedings in the racing world this week, with some box-office performances and plenty of controversy, including team tactics accusations, hefty whip bans and concerns over a straight track bias.
But it was not all about the royal meeting. Indeed, there were some significant stories breaking away from Berkshire. We round up the best of the news you might have missed.
Shark Hanlon's fine for verbal abuse of an official increased ten-fold
'Aggressive, abusive and demeaning'.
That was how assistant clerk of the scales Michael Doyle described trainer Shark Hanlon's conduct at a referral hearing held on Tuesday.
The result was Hanlon had his fine increased ten-fold to €2,500 for verbally abusing Limerick clerk of the course Paul Moloney, while he was also warned that a repeat offence would trigger a suspension of his training licence.
Read the full story here.
Betfred taking 'temporary pause' in Ireland
Betfred have told customers in Ireland they will be taking a "temporary pause" at the end of the month.
Although the break from the Irish market is not expected to be a long one, punters were warned they would not be able to access their accounts from June 30.
It is understood Betfred intend to honour bets on the Fifa World Cup, which ends on July 19.
Read the full story here.
Ka Ying Rising 'target number one' for Royal Ascot next year
Okay, this one technically relates to Royal Ascot, but not this year's meeting.
Senior Ascot officials will be compiling a package sufficient to tempt Ka Ying Rising's connections to come to next year's midsummer extravaganza as a priority.
David Hayes, who trains Ka Ying Rising, has made "positive noises" about the prospect of the Hong Kong superstar rocking up to Berkshire for the royal meeting.
The trainer has previously cited the prize-money and timing of the meeting as potential blockers for the world's best racehorse, with his main objective a second victory in the A$20 million (approx. £10.6m/€12.2m) Everest in October. However, he dangled a carrot in April, saying the royal meeting may be considered, particularly if there was a handsome bonus to compensate for the long-haul travel.
Read the full story here.
Kia Joorabchian's borrowing increases again to £55m
Kia Joorabchian, whose big-spending Amo Racing were out of luck at Royal Ascot this week, has borrowed a further £15 million from a US private equity giant.
The increase in the size of the loan from Apollo Debt Solutions (ADS) was revealed in filings made to the US Securities and Exchange Commission last month, which list the owner’s Sports Invest Holdings as having borrowed £55m as of March 31 this year, up from £40m on December 31, 2025.
Joorabchian’s increased spending since the start of 2024 was reflected in Amo Racing’s most recent accounts submitted to Companies House, which show creditors being owed £109,494,610 as of December 31, 2024, up from £34,886,363 on March 27, 2024.
Read the full story here.
Equine Flu
The BHA says that work to trace horses from a shipment from Ireland that contained a positive case of equine influenza has given officials "increased confidence that there are very few yards at heightened risk of exposure to the virus."
But those few training premises identified as carrying an elevated risk have been instructed to take extra precautions in the coming days if they intend to saddle runners.
A positive case emerged at Mel and Phil Rowley's stables in a horse that was transported from the Goffs Arkle Sale at Kildare Paddocks and, through a process of tracing the destination of various horses from the same shipment, officials have been able to identify the training yards at potential risk.
Read the full story here.
Read more:
Aussie Tom goes and spoils the party for the visitors - but Ascot's Jubilee thriller is what this week is all about
Christophe Soumillon lucky to stay on Goliath as Royal Ascot week goes from bad to worse with unfortunate Hardwicke slip
Seamie Heffernan bounces back from non-trier ban with Jersey success - but there could be further punishment to come
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- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
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- 'Very few' yards at heightened risk of equine flu after work to trace horses from same shipment as positive case
- A Group winner for John and Thady Gosden shines before Newmarket target - plus a couple of two-year-olds to note
- 'Either you have a rule or you don't' - Johnny Dineen questions whether correct decision was reached in weighing-in drama at Royal Ascot
- 'We’ve got as close as anyone has' - Gethin camp eyeing return to Sandown for Coral-Eclipse after Ombudsman form boost
- Ascot clerk says stands' side dominance has been undeniable but 'doesn't think the draw is a massive issue'
- Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for today's racing
- Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets
- Scotland vs Morocco: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet
- bet365 Royal Ascot betting offer: £30 in free bets plus Precise 1-1 odds boost
- Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets