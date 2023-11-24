Seven winners from his last ten runners - can Nicky Henderson continue his red-hot form at Ascot on Friday?

Pawapuri's victory at Wincanton on Thursday meant that seven of Nicky Henderson 's last ten runners have won. Since Jonbon's successful reappearance in the Grade 2 Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday, Luccia is the only Seven Barrows runner to have finished outside of the first two and that was when third behind stablemate Iberico Lord in the Greatwood Hurdle. We assess whether Henderson's superb run of form can continue at Ascot on Friday.

12.15: Ascot Partners "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle

Punting pointer: Ran well in a bumper to finish third behind subsequent winner Kintail and Rock House, who went on to be third in the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle. The five-year-old will need to improve on his hurdling debut given the presence of 16-length Borris House winner Welcom To Cartries and Beat The Bat, who was second in a 16-runner event last time.

Spotlight comment: Won on debut in Irish maiden point (3m, yielding to soft) last December; only third when favourite for bumper debut at Warwick (2m, good to soft) in May but the pair that beat him have both won over hurdles since, and he may still have a very bright future for his top yard.

What the trainer said: "He shone in his point and his home work showed he was smart, while he lost little on his rules debut in a bumper behind Kintail, another outstanding prospect here. I'm relishing seeing him over fences. His future's enormous."

Ideal Des Bordes 12:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

12.50: Racing To School Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Undoubedtly smart but lightly raced and Monviel will be a serious danger in this four-runner event. Monviel won by eight and a half lengths on this card last year and was second to JPR One on his chase and stable debut for Harry Derham. JPR One is now rated 15lb higher after falling at the last with a Cheltenham Grade 2 at his mercy and Monviel receives 6lb from The Carpenter, who lacks his experience over fences.

Spotlight comment: Unbeaten over hurdles and had a nice bit in hand when justifying favouritism on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter in May (2m4f, soft; has won on good); only 5lb higher and he has the build to make a much better chaser.

What the trainer said: "Splint and other minor issues held him up, but he's been worth the wait and won at Exeter in February before easy victories at Newbury and Uttoxeter. A lovely, big stamp of a horse, he is set for chasing and that is something I'm relishing."

The Carpenter 12:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.25: Give The Gift Of Ascot Membership "Introductory" Hurdle

Punting pointer: Possesses obvious talent having won all three starts by a combined 28 and a half lengths, but has an absence of 746 days to overcome. Inthewaterside is similarly unbeaten in three starts and has the benefit of a recent run for the in-form Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden.

Spotlight comment: Unbeaten in two bumpers, beating a now 137-rated hurdler on the first occasion; still green but comfortably hammered inferior rivals on his hurdling debut at Kempton when last seen two years ago (2m5f, good); since sidelined with a tendon injury; promising.

What the trainer said: "He's been off since November 2021, so I'm thrilled he's back, especially as his tendon injury was a nasty one. He was in training in the spring and I was delighted with how he was going, but I couldn't get a run into him. He's not a novice over hurdles and lacks experience for fences, but is three from three and I've always thought plenty of him. We've sadly lost Doddie Weir, but this horse will continue to race and hopefully raise a lot of money for his motor neurone foundation."

Doddiethegreat 13:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.10: All Seasons Scaffolding Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Inconsistent sort who has dropped to a mark 3lb higher than when scoring at this track in December 2020. Emir Sacree did benefit from having 10lb taken off his back by Joe Anderson in that 12-runner handicap hurdle but he returns to Ascot for the first time since. His form figures at right-handed tracks for Henderson are 11P3.

Spotlight comment: Pulled up in three of his last five starts and not one to rely upon heavily, but he was a creditable third at Chepstow (2m7f, soft) last month when back from a break; capable of having a say if on another going day; cheekpieces go back on (worn once in France in 2018, when well beaten).

What the trainer said: "He ran a solid race at Chepstow on his return and jumped well. He relishes soft ground."

Emir Sacree 15:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

3.45: Not Forgotten Novices' Handicap Hurdle

Punting pointer: Sixth in Listed company when last seen so the five-year-old may prove to be better than a mark of 111, especially as the horse she beat by 36 lengths in that Cheltenham race has landed a 13-runner mares' maiden hurdle by six lengths on her sole start since.

Spotlight comment: Bumper winner who picked up a small-field handicap at Newbury (2m3f, good) in March off 3lb lower; faced a tall order at the weights when well beaten in a Listed event at Cheltenham next time; should go well.

What the trainer said: "She won a bumper and over hurdles, but remains a novice for a bit so hopefully we can take advantage of that status before we go chasing."

Spring Note 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

