Seven Barrows boosted by arrival of Grade 2 winner Adrimel and the well-touted Willmount

Willmount: Colin Bowe-consigned son of Blue Bresil topped the Tattersalls Cheltenham February Sale when making £340,000 to Neil Mulholland
Willmount: exciting youngster used to be trained by Neil MulhollandCredit: Laura Green

It is not quite the comings and goings of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Seven Barrows has seen its fair share of new arrivals this summer and the transfers include Adrimel, a Grade 2-winning novice hurdler for Tom Lacey not so long ago, and the well-touted Willmount.

Speaking at his annual owners' open day on Sunday, Henderson described Adrimel as talented, while he spoke fondly of Angela Yeoman's French recruit Excello, who could revert to hurdles when his novice chase status runs out later in the year.

Fellow Auteuil winner Donwave has also joined the Lambourn outfit, as have French-breds River Gold and Sir Gino, who will go down the juvenile hurdling route.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 24 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 September 2023
