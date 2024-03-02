Newbury's Saturday card survives second inspection - Navan also goes ahead

Newbury passed its second inspection for Saturday's Premier racing fixture – with racing at Navan also getting the green light.

The track required a second assessment due to waterlogging after 10mm of rain came overnight. Yet conditions had improved enough for the fixture, which includes the £100,000 BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.55), to go ahead.

The going remains heavy, soft in places on the chase track and heavy on the hurdles track and showers are forecast throughout the afternoon.

Newbury's card is one of three to appear on ITV Racing's weekend coverage along with Kelso and Doncaster.

Navan was deemed fit for racing on Saturday morning after overnight forecast rain did not materialise. The going is heavy.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: "I'm pleased to say that the track at Navan is fit for racing and has passed our inspection.

"There was a further 3mm of rain since we called the inspection on Friday morning but thankfully the rain stopped here at around lunchtime, despite it continuing in other local areas around us.

"The team at Navan have done an outstanding job on the track and there is no longer any standing water. The ground remains heavy, and will be testing, but racing goes ahead."

Kelso geared up for big day

The ground at Kelso is officially good to soft but will ride a little dead for the track's biggest fixture, which centres around the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ).

Clerk of the course Matthew Taylor suggested frost on Friday and Saturday morning may alter how the ground rides but he was thrilled with conditions ahead of a strong card which also includes the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ) and bet365 Premier Chase (3.25).

Taylor said: "We got to -1.5C on Friday and -1.7C this morning with light fog but there's no concerns. We're good to soft and had 2mm overnight but the couple of days of frost might just take the life out of the grass. It could be a little dead but otherwise we're looking great.

"We've got a cloudy day – which is brilliant for low sun as we'll be jumping everything – and there is light rain due from 3pm, which is only intermittent showers."

Nicky Henderson: has a strong team at Kelso after a difficult week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The maximum field size was raised from 16 to 18 for the Morebattle this season and the race has still filled. A £100,000 bonus is on offer if the winner can follow up at the Cheltenham Festival.

Taylor added: "The Morebattle was up from 16 to 18 and four got balloted out which shows the race is popular, it's excellent. The novice hurdle looks a strong race and to get 12 in there is great too, then Monbeg Genius is in the Premier Chase and he could be going for the National. We're delighted.

"Jonathan [Garratt, managing director], Connor [Armstrong, head groundsman] and the team made the changes to this card and we've seen it grow in popularity which is great."

Non runners

Kelso

5.10

1 Netwell (going)

5 Cedar Hill (lame)

7 Coastguard Station (bruised foot)

Newbury

1.20

4 Secret Reprieve (going)

7 Cyclop (going)

2.25

8 Highway One O Five (going)

3.00

3 Georgi Girl (going)

3.32

1 Soaring Glory (going)

5 Galahad Quest (going)

4.05

2 Egbert (bruised foot)

3 Hitching Jacking (going)

