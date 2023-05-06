Sean Levey replaces Tom Marquand aboard Charyn in the 2,000 Guineas

Classic-winning jockey Sean Levey is set to replace Tom Marquand on Charyn in this afternoon's Qipco 2,000 Guineas () at Newmarket.

Levey has been called up for the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old after Marquand was stood down for the meeting on Friday. The rider was while cantering down to the start for a race on day one of the big meeting.

Varian said: "It's unfortunate what happened to Tom, but we've got Sean as a replacement for the horse, who'd appreciate the ease in the ground."

Levey has already had success in the Newmarket Classics, landing the 1,000 Guineas aboard 66-1 shot Billesdon Brook in 2018.

The rider was successful aboard the Richard Hannon-trained Shouldvebeenaring in the Listed King Charles II Stakes on day one of the Guineas meeting on Friday.

Charyn is a best-price 50-1 for the 2,000 Guineas, having finished runner-up in his trial in the Greenham at Newbury last month.

Newmarket going update: good ground but rain on the way

The going at Newmarket is good, but it could soften before the 2,000 Guineas with rain expected at the track during the afternoon.

Despite heavy showers, thunder and lightning which hit the opening day of the Guineas meeting, the track only had 7mm of rain on Friday.

However, rain is forecast at the Rowley Mile from 11am onwards, with showers set to be more consistent prior to the opening Classic of the Flat season, which takes place at 4.40.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser said: "We had 7mm of rain on Friday, but only around 2.8mm of that came before the last race and then we had a heavy shower at around 7.30pm and 8pm, but it's been dry overnight. We've had a lovely morning so far and the track has taken the rain well.

"We've not had to change our forecasts yet, with some light rain before racing at 11am before it becomes patchy at 1pm and just before we get under way. The heavier rain comes after 4pm and while I hope it won't be too much, we may well end up on the slow side of good or good to soft for the Guineas."

