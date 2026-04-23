Sean Bowen slams 'fairly stupid' summer jumps calendar - but the champion jockey is raring to break Sir AP McCoy's record

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Champion jockey Sean Bowen has slammed the "stupid" make-up of Britain's summer jumps calendar and urged changes to allow more meaningful breaks for his weighing room colleagues during the early months of the new season.

Bowen will be crowned Britain's leading jumps rider for the second year in a row at Sandown's big finale on Saturday, having racked up a remarkable 240 winners following a double at Perth on Thursday. His haul means Tony McCoy is the only jockey to have ridden more winners than him in a British jumps season.

Having passed 1,000 rides this term at Perth on Thursday, there will be no let-up for Bowen, with the rider heading to the Punchestown festival next week before Britain's professional jockeys return to action for the 2026-27 season at Uttoxeter on Saturday week.

When the 2026 fixture list was published by the BHA , the 564 jumps meetings scheduled this year were three fewer compared to 2025. There will be a 19-day summer jumping break from July 27 to August 14.

Bowen called on the authorities to revisit the summer jumps schedule in the future, to ensure jockeys can have some rest earlier than this year's break.

He said: "I have two days off and then go to Punchestown, then it's literally all summer this time before our August break. The racing calendar is fairly stupid, if I'm honest.

"As a whole, it's not right. For example, this week, putting Ffos Las as an evening meeting on the day before Perth. If I were to drive from Ffos Las to Perth, I'd have hardly made the first race yesterday."

PJA chief Paul Struthers: "It's incredibly frustrating to be racing on and off as they currently do" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Professional Jockeys Association's chief executive Paul Struthers said: "The concerns Sean raises are not new and have been raised by jockeys for many years. It's incredibly frustrating to be racing on and off as they currently do and they would much prefer to be racing on consecutive days then having consecutive days off.

"Thanks to PJA lobbying we were successful in securing jump jockeys a much longer break in summer, but while we have raised this issue as well, obtaining change is challenging. The vast majority of the fixtures are racecourse-owned, which in turn means the BHA cannot simply change the fixture list, a well-documented issue which impacts other areas of the fixture list under both codes as well.

“We'll keep raising these issues, but without a wider review of summer jumping it is hard to envisage substantive change."

A BHA spokesperson said: "We acknowledge the difficulties associated with optimising the fixture list during the summer and have continued to work to strike the appropriate balance, while maintaining the most competitive racing as possible throughout the period.

"Following Sandown’s season-ending fixture this weekend, there is a six-day break for professional jockeys in Britain, while the summer break in July and August was extended to 19 days in 2024.

"As part of the annual fixture list process, we remain in discussion with stakeholders regarding the distribution of fixtures, with the welfare of participants at the forefront of all such thinking."

Despite his concerns, Bowen will be all guns blazing next season as he is determined to break McCoy's record of 289 winners set in the 2001-02 campaign. Not only does Bowen want to eclipse it, but he is eager to smash through the 300 winners barrier.

Speaking in a press call organised by Great British Racing, he said: "I can't wait to go back to zero and start all over again. We'll try to do what we did this season again, but I'd love to hold the record for the number of winners.

"You see Dan Skelton talking about his aim to beat Martin Pipe's record in a season and, when you're at the top of the game, you want to be challenging with the big boys.

"AP set incredible numbers, but I don't think it's impossible to do. It will literally be a winner every day if I were to do it, so I'll have to get a scoot on at the start of the season and hopefully all the balls bounce. You have to be aiming at 300 winners if you're going to do it. Any record can be broken."

Sean Bowen: eyeing a record set by Sir AP McCoy Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Despite a remarkable season that included a famous victory in the Welsh Grand National on Haiti Couleurs, Bowen has not ridden a Grade 1 winner, nor did he break his duck at the Cheltenham Festival.

While he knows he has the quantity to complete a hat-trick of champion jockey titles, he has faith the high-class horses will come along as well.

"I always set out to be champion jockey, but the quality wants to be with it and Cheltenham is the place we all want to win," he said.

"As far as stats go, I probably had a good Cheltenham this year in that I had a 25-1 second, a 50-1 shot finish third and a 25-1 chance in that place too, but getting the good rides isn't easy.

"The quality is something we need, but I have no doubt it's going to happen soon – hopefully it will be next season."

Read more . . .

Champion Sean Bowen 'has stepped forward again' says Olly Murphy - and trainer is intent on helping him catch McCoy next season

'It's not something a stable jockey does very often' - Sean Bowen and Olly Murphy hit a century of winners for the season with a treble

Dan Skelton and the £5 million prize-money target - what does his final week of entries look like as he targets a historic landmark?

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