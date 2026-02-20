Sean Bowen brings up double century for the season - can he add to his tally at Ffos Las this afternoon?

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Champion jockey Sean Bowen became the fifth jumps rider to partner 200 winners in a season in Britain with victory on Harbour Island at Ffos Las on Friday, joining Sir Anthony McCoy, Brian Hughes, Richard Johnson and Peter Scudamore on a list reserved for serial winners.

Bowen has already bettered the tally of 180 that won him the jump jockeys' championship last season, with McCoy boasting the all-time record of 289 in 2002.

Find out the top jockey's chances of adding to his total in the final races at Ffos Las.

Race: 2m handicap hurdle (3.52 )

Bowen teams up with Haiti Couleurs' trainer Rebecca Curtis for the ride on Cumhacht, who is a 16-race maiden.

The eight-year-old did post a course-and-distance second on his October return from two years off, taking his course form figures to 322. He was beaten by Surrey Lord, who has won twice since, including a Class 3 handicap on Boxing Day at Kempton.

The longer trip excuses his seventh next time, but his Windsor disappointment over 2m last time is trickier to forgive.

Cumhacht 15:52 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Race: 3m handicap hurdle (4.52 )

If Bowen somehow reaches his final ride on the card without getting the double century, Orderoftheday gives him another strong chance.

When stepped up to 2m4f for last month’s handicap debut at Uttoxeter, he didn’t fail for stamina, but nor did he strike as he finished a seven-length fourth. Hopes likely rest on this first return to 3m since winning an Irish point in spring 2024 unlocking further improvement.

Orderoftheday 16:52 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Read more here . . .

Constitution Hill runs at Southwell: runners, odds and verdict for the £40,000 Friday Night Live feature race

'He's a superstar and it's a privilege to ride him' - Oisin Murphy confident of 'very good run' as Constitution Hill makes Flat debut

'We've got him in good nick' - can Welsh Grand National favourite Jubilee Express bounce back in Devon marathon?

Sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate now and receive 35% off for a whole year!

Ultimate subscribers will also be able to access all of our unmissable coverage as we count down to the Cheltenham Festival, including our Cheltenham Stable Tours series, which starts on Sunday, February 8th.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.



Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.