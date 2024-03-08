Sean Bowen handed title race gift with opening race at Leicester set to be a walkover

Title-chasing jockey Sean Bowen has been handed a gift in his bid to chase down Harry Cobden with the opening race at Leicester on Friday set to be a walkover.

Bowen, who returned from injury last month, started Friday on 128 winners for the season, 11 behind Cobden, but that deficit is set to be reduced immediately by one after Marble Sands was declared a non-runner (self-certificate, not eaten up) for the 2m6½f novice handicap chase .

Marble Sands ran on the Flat at Southwell on Tuesday and his absence means the Olly Murphy-trained Lord Of Kerak merely has to walk across the line under Bowen to be declared the winner.

It is a disappointing start to a six-race Leicester card that has been plagued by small fields throughout.

The meeting, which is set to take place on ground described as soft, heavy in places, is an all-chase card but attracted just 28 runners at the declaration stage.

That figure has been further reduced by the absence of Marble Sands and Generous Day in the 2m4f handicap chase (4.20) , and no race will pay three places each-way under standard bookmaking terms. In addition to the walkover, three contests will feature four runners each and be subject to win-only betting.

